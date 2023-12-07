Paperwork Consulting Participates in the 2023 Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Conference
Madison, WI, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting participated in the 2023 Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Conference on November 6 and 7 at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The theme of this year’s event was How Housing Happens, which showcased innovative practices and cutting-edge projects to advance equity in housing and economic opportunities. Panel sessions featured developers, property managers, and industry experts.
Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin garnered insights from sessions such as:
• The Hidden Costs of the Housing Crisis
• Advancing Wisconsin Homeownership and Equity Through Innovation
• Affordable Housing Needs Affordable Wages: How Misclassification Exploits Construction Workers and Harms Communities
• How Housing Happens Through Innovative Partnerships
• Emerging Trends in Affordable Multifamily Housing Development
• Housing as Economic Development
Paperwork Consulting assists municipalities, developers & contractors, and subcontractors with various consulting services. Industry events such as these build upon the team’s expertise and commitment to excellence. In 2023, Paperwork Consulting extended its services to multiple military bases in California and Wisconsin. This has expanded the company’s clientele regarding infrastructure for multifamily buildings to now include U.S. military barracks.
In the past, Paperwork Consulting has been asked to participate in municipality events as a subject matter expert in order to aid the contractors in their region, ensuring they uphold compliance standards. Those interested in featuring Paperwork Consulting or any of its compliance subject matter experts are encouraged to share details on upcoming trade shows or other events by emailing Kastan Martin at kmartin@paperworkconsulting.com.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
