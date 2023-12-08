Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Mission Data, LLC and Growth Acceleration Partners
Louisville, KY, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Louisville, Kentucky-based Mission Data, LLC, and Austin, Texas-based Growth Acceleration Partners.
Established in 1996, Mission Data is a software services company that develops and manages custom digital solutions for companies with large, distributed workforces. The company builds and contains customized software solutions for clients, primarily in the food services and consumer product industries. Mission Data is known for its powerful user- experience/user-interface (UX/UI) design capabilities, software architecture, and engineering capabilities.
Growth Acceleration Partners is a strategic technology solutions firm providing services in digital transformation via world-class consulting and engineering teams. GAP works with companies of all sizes to manifest their visions into real digital solutions. The company’s services include UI/UX design, web development, data engineering, and other related activities.
“Mission Data has been a trusted industry partner and consistent financial performer in its served markets for nearly three decades. Company leadership engaged Benchmark to find a partner with the resources to catapult the company to its level of success. As the name suggests, Growth Acceleration Partners (“GAP”) perfectly aligns with these goals. We are excited about the Mission Data team and the opportunities available under GAP’s leadership and guidance.” - Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan, Benchmark International
