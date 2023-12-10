AMPP Announces Dr. Michio Kaku as Annual Conference Keynote Speaker
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance unveils that well-known physicist Dr. Michio Kaku will be the keynote speaker for its upcoming AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.
Houston, TX, December 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading authority in materials protection and performance, has announced internationally-known physicist Dr. Michio Kaku as the keynote speaker for its upcoming AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.
Dr. Kaku will address AMPP attendees on the pressing topic of "The Impact of AI on the Workforce" during his presentation scheduled for March 4, 2024, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in Great Hall A at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
"We are honored to have Dr. Michio Kaku as our 2024 conference keynote speaker," said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. "His extensive expertise in the realms of science and futurism, coupled with his adeptness at conveying complex ideas in an accessible manner, positions him perfectly for our event. Attendees can anticipate a thought-provoking and engaging address that explores the future of work in the era of artificial intelligence, seamlessly integrating insights relevant to the corrosion prevention and coatings protection industries."
Dr. Kaku, hailed as one of the most widely recognized scientific figures, boasts an impressive list of achievements. He is the author of five New York Times Best-Sellers and was recently recognized as "one of the most influential physicists in the world today" by Academic Influence. In addition to his groundbreaking work, Dr. Kaku serves as the science correspondent for national CBS This Morning TV.
His weekly science radio show reaches audiences in 100 cities nationwide, showcasing his commitment to making science accessible to diverse audiences. With 4.5 million fans on Facebook and one million followers on Twitter, Dr. Kaku continues to captivate and inspire individuals worldwide.
Dr. Kaku's illustrious career also includes hosting numerous science specials on networks such as the Discovery Channel, Science Channel, and BBC-TV, and appearances on popular shows like the David Letterman Show, Good Morning America, CBS Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and more.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 33,500 members in 130 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Dr. Kaku will address AMPP attendees on the pressing topic of "The Impact of AI on the Workforce" during his presentation scheduled for March 4, 2024, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in Great Hall A at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
"We are honored to have Dr. Michio Kaku as our 2024 conference keynote speaker," said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. "His extensive expertise in the realms of science and futurism, coupled with his adeptness at conveying complex ideas in an accessible manner, positions him perfectly for our event. Attendees can anticipate a thought-provoking and engaging address that explores the future of work in the era of artificial intelligence, seamlessly integrating insights relevant to the corrosion prevention and coatings protection industries."
Dr. Kaku, hailed as one of the most widely recognized scientific figures, boasts an impressive list of achievements. He is the author of five New York Times Best-Sellers and was recently recognized as "one of the most influential physicists in the world today" by Academic Influence. In addition to his groundbreaking work, Dr. Kaku serves as the science correspondent for national CBS This Morning TV.
His weekly science radio show reaches audiences in 100 cities nationwide, showcasing his commitment to making science accessible to diverse audiences. With 4.5 million fans on Facebook and one million followers on Twitter, Dr. Kaku continues to captivate and inspire individuals worldwide.
Dr. Kaku's illustrious career also includes hosting numerous science specials on networks such as the Discovery Channel, Science Channel, and BBC-TV, and appearances on popular shows like the David Letterman Show, Good Morning America, CBS Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and more.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 33,500 members in 130 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Categories