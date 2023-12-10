Noble Jerky Defies Inflation, Maintains Affordable Pricing Since 2018
Vancouver, Canada, December 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Noble Jerky, the trailblazing plant-based jerky brand committed to delivering exceptional taste and quality, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of holding prices steady since its inception in 2018. Despite facing unprecedented inflationary pressures and a landscape marked by escalating prices for grocery items, Noble Jerky has strategically reinvested its profits into efficiency improvements and cost reduction measures. By focusing on slow, sustainable growth, the brand has successfully maintained its wholesale price for the past five years, positioning itself significantly below other jerky options on the market.
Noble Jerky, known for its delectable plant-based offerings that satisfy cravings without compromising on taste, has prioritized consumer affordability without sacrificing quality. The company's steadfast commitment to delivering a superior product at an affordable price has made it a standout choice for consumers seeking both value and ethical consumption.
"In a market where prices seem to be soaring, we are proud to announce that Noble Jerky has not only weathered the storm but has done so while keeping our promise to our valued customers. Our dedication to providing an exceptional product at an affordable price remains unwavering," said Jordan Urbani, co-founder of Noble Jerky.
In an era where consumers are increasingly conscious of their purchasing decisions, Noble Jerky stands out as a brand that not only meets but exceeds expectations. By reinvesting profits into operational enhancements and cost-cutting strategies, the company has not only maintained affordability but has also expanded its market presence.
As a testament to its commitment to providing value for customers, Noble Jerky is now priced significantly under other jerky options in the market as their prices have continued to increase. The brand invites consumers to enjoy guilt-free snacking without compromising on taste, quality, or budget.
Noble Jerky's resilience in the face of economic challenges has positioned it as a leader in the plant-based jerky sector. The company remains dedicated to its mission of offering a sustainable, flavorful, and affordable alternative to traditional jerky.
Noble Jerky, known for its delectable plant-based offerings that satisfy cravings without compromising on taste, has prioritized consumer affordability without sacrificing quality. The company's steadfast commitment to delivering a superior product at an affordable price has made it a standout choice for consumers seeking both value and ethical consumption.
"In a market where prices seem to be soaring, we are proud to announce that Noble Jerky has not only weathered the storm but has done so while keeping our promise to our valued customers. Our dedication to providing an exceptional product at an affordable price remains unwavering," said Jordan Urbani, co-founder of Noble Jerky.
In an era where consumers are increasingly conscious of their purchasing decisions, Noble Jerky stands out as a brand that not only meets but exceeds expectations. By reinvesting profits into operational enhancements and cost-cutting strategies, the company has not only maintained affordability but has also expanded its market presence.
As a testament to its commitment to providing value for customers, Noble Jerky is now priced significantly under other jerky options in the market as their prices have continued to increase. The brand invites consumers to enjoy guilt-free snacking without compromising on taste, quality, or budget.
Noble Jerky's resilience in the face of economic challenges has positioned it as a leader in the plant-based jerky sector. The company remains dedicated to its mission of offering a sustainable, flavorful, and affordable alternative to traditional jerky.
Contact
Urbani Foods Inc.Contact
Emely Sandovall
604-762-5405
www.noblejerky.com
Emely Sandovall
604-762-5405
www.noblejerky.com
Categories