Hartford Bondsmen Collect Toys for Children in Need Through the 10th Annual Holiday Toy Drive
3-D Bail Bonds in Hartford hosts its 10th Annual Holiday Toy Drive to benefit the Salvation Army. CT local children need toys this holiday season and the agency is looking for help to give them a brighter Christmas. Drop off toys at 3-D Bail Bonds in Hartford. Help the Salvation Army by donating a toy today.
Hartford, CT, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 3-D Bail Bonds, Inc. is hosting its 10th Annual Holiday Toy Drive to benefit the Salvation Army in Connecticut.
3-D Bail Bonds, Inc. is hosting its 10th annual toy drive to benefit local children in Connecticut through the Salvation Army. This local Toy Drive is happening now through Monday, December 18, 2023.
Every holiday season, bail bondsmen and office staff at 3-D Bail Bonds attempt to give back to the communities they serve. The agency has made it a traditional December event in which everyone brings toys to the office. The toys are placed under the Christmas tree until the delivery date. As for Dan and Drew, the agency’s owners, they make it a mission to shop for children in need. Bondsman Drew shares, "It’s great to come in with giant bags full of toys knowing children will have a blast playing with them. We also feel grateful to be able to give back as a company." He said, "We’re not just here for the business, we are here for the people and the families."
Jhady Jaffe has been helping with the Toy Drive for the past ten years at the company and she shares the event reminds her of who they are at 3-D Bail Bonds. “At the office, we all have our functions and responsibilities, but when the holiday season kicks in, it's our job is to make sure children get toys for Christmas. We care about our community and the toy drive allows us to be there for them."
This year 3-D Bail Bonds has partnered with the Salvation Army to collect toys to be distributed to local children for the holidays. All collected donations in person or online through the virtual toy drive will benefit children in Connecticut. The 2023 Holiday Toy Drive is running through December 18th. See links for what items are the most needed this year.
If you would like to make a difference in the life of a child this year, please visit 3-D Bail Bonds website or the links below to donate today. You can bring an unwrapped toy to their Hartford office located directly across the street from the Hartford Correctional Center.
About 3-D Bail Bonds
Hartford-based bail bonds company, 3-D Bail Bonds, Inc. has been operating under the same owners since 1997. With almost three decades in Connecticut bail bonds, they’re considered one of the oldest businesses in Hartford. Their most important role in the local community is to help those in need to post bail after an arrest. By providing pretrial services, the agency guarantees the courts that defendants who get released on surety bail will return to court for their appearances. With a variety of free bail resources, these licensed bail experts can guide you through the bail system and be an important resource for information about jails and police departments throughout Connecticut.
Contact
Staff At 3-D Bail Bonds
860-247-2245
https://3dbailbonds.com
