QNAP Launches TS-hx77AXU-RP Series Enterprise ZFS NAS with Revolutionary AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Processors
Powerful 6-core/8-core processors and AMD AM5 platform unleashes the power of DDR5 and M.2 PCIe Gen 5.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, and storage solutions innovator, today unveiled the new high-capacity TS-hx77AXU-RP ZFS NAS series, including 12-bay TS-h1277AXU-RP and 16-bay TS-h1677AXU-RP rackmount models powered by AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors based on the cutting-edge AMD socket AM5 platform. By integrating robust hardware and diverse I/O including DDR5 RAM, M.2 PCIe Gen 5, PCIe Gen 4 slots, and redundant power supplies, the TS-hx77AXU-RP series unleashes enterprise-level performance and delivers ultra-high bandwidth, futureproof expandability, and trusted reliability for performance-demanding Tier 2 storage, virtualization, 4K video editing, and PB-level storage applications.
“The whole new TS-hx77AXU-RP series ZFS NAS provides enterprises with superb performance and large storage capacity to tackle business-critical workloads and storage-demanding applications. The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series multi-core processors further unlocks the key performance of DDR5 and M.2 PCIe Gen 5,” said Alex Shih, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “Paired with the ZFS file system that’s most suited for business applications, the TS-hx77AXU-RP series stands out as the top choice for storage solutions that require uncompromising data integrity.”
The 2U rackmount TS-h1277AXU-RP provides twelve 3.5-inch HDD / 2.5-inch SSD SATA drive bays for large capacity; the 3U rackmount TS-h1677AXU-RP provides sixteen 3.5-inch HDD / 2.5-inch SSD SATA drive bays. The TS-h1277AXU-RP and TS-h1677AXU-RP features AMD Ryzen 7000 Series 6-core and 8-core processors respectively, along with built-in AMD Radeon™ Graphics that accelerates video processing and graphical computing, and supports up to 128GB high-performance and low power consumption DDR5 RAM (ECC RAM is also supported) for multitasking workloads. Two M.2 PCIe Gen 5 slots (compatible with PCIe Gen 4 and PCIe Gen 3) allow for installing M.2 NVMe SSDs for cache acceleration. Two 2.5GbE and two 10GBASE-T ports deliver large bandwidth for optimizing virtualization, large multimedia file transfer, and high-speed data backup. Three PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots allow installing various expansion cards, including 25GbE network cards for high-speed networking, QM2 cards for adding more M.2 SSD slots, Fibre Channel cards for providing SAN storage, and storage expansion cards for connecting up to eight 24-bay TL-R2400PES-RP PCIe JBOD units for PB-level storage.
Running the QuTS hero operating system, the TS-hx77AXU-RP series uses the ZFS file system that prioritizes data integrity with features like Self-healing and WORM (Write Once, Read Many Times). It also supports up to 65,536 snapshots, and inline data deduplication for maximizing storage efficiency with faster data transfer for data-intensive applications like virtualization. Businesses can deploy a zero RPO disaster recovery plan by leveraging real-time SnapSync that achieves real-time data synchronization between two NAS.
Key Specifications
-TS-h1277AXU-RP-R5-16G: 2U rackmount, 12 x 3.5-inch HDD / 2.5-inch SSD SATA drive bays, AMD Ryzen™ 5 7000 Series 6-core / 12-thread processor (up to 5.1 GHz), 16GB DDR5 non-ECC RAM (ECC RAM also supported)
-TS-h1277AXU-RP-R7-32G: 2U rackmount, 12 x 3.5-inch SATA HDD / 2.5-inch SSD SATA drive bays, AMD Ryzen™ 7 7000 Series 8-core / 16-thread processor (up to 5.3 GHz), 32GB DDR5 non-ECC RAM (ECC RAM also supported)
-TS-h1677AXU-RP-R7-32G: 3U rackmount, 16 x 3.5-inch SATA HDD / 2.5-inch SSD SATA drive bays, AMD Ryzen™ 7 7000 Series 8-core / 16-thread processor (up to 5.3 GHz), 32GB DDR5 non-ECC RAM (ECC RAM also supported)
DDR5 memory up to 128GB (4 x 32GB), 2 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, 2 x 10GBASE-T ports, 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 5 slots, 3 x PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-A ports, 2 x redundant power supplies
For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
