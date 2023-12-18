The Latest Release of ez1095 2023 Software Offers In-House Processing for Faster Results
Just released ez1095 2023 ACA software from Halfpricesoft.com supports in-house processing for faster results. Test drive with no obligation at halfpricesoft.com.
Baltimore, MD, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Regardless of the business size, all employers that provide self-insured health coverage to employees must file an annual return, reporting certain information for each employee covered. Halfpricesoft.com has released an in-house solution to process ACA forms with the latest ez1095 ACA software. The 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms for the upcoming tax season have been implemented and approved by the SSA to print on plain white paper for those wanting to print instead of efiling.
“ez1095 2023 software is the best choice for saving time and money when processing ACA forms, in-house,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ez1095 software offers customers a user-friendly graphic interface and Windows menus to make the software quick and easy to set up, use and understand. Priced from just $295 per installation, ($395 for efile version) ez1095 2022 Software IRS & State Efile Version for $595.00.
Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this ACA software from halfpricsoft.com before purchase with zero obligation by visiting halfpricesoft.com.
The main features include but are not limited to:
- Fast data import feature
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance.
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns.
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage.
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return.
- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.
- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies.
- Efile version available at additional cost.
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support an unlimited number of recipients.
- Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
ez1095 starts at $295.00 for a single installation print version (395.00 for single user efile version) Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
