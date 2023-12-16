PromoStandards Released OS 2.0.0, Improved Communications Between Distributors and Suppliers
Bethlehem, PA, December 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PromoStandards has released OS 2.0.0, an updated version of their Order Status. When suppliers integrate OS, distributors can easily see how far along the order is and when they should expect it to be delivered. OS is among the most widely adopted PromoStandards endpoints, as distributors no longer have to call or email the supplier to know where the order stands.
"The ability to communicate and resolve issues between distributors and suppliers is the next evolution of the standards,” said Steven Stanley, CTO at ePromos Promotional Products and PromoStandards board member.
OS 2.0.0 introduces key features that enhance order processing, streamline issue resolution, and improve communication with suppliers.
This upgrade:
· clearly states what is on hold and why.
· implements advanced search functionality.
· includes the contact information for suppliers.
· introduces streamlined communication channels with dedicated fields for essential communications, proof approvals, and order audits.
· makes order splitting a more seamless experience.
· tailors the amount of information users would like to retrieve.
Raj Mukherjee, CIO at Hit Promotional Products, said, "Order Status 2.0.0 will push the boundaries of communication between suppliers, distributors, and service providers.”
OS 2.0.0 was co-authored by Stephen Luisser and Raj Mukherjee from Hit Promotional Products in collaboration and oversight of the Standards Committee. OS 1.0.0 was the second standard PromoStandards released in 2015. It was co-authored by Jon Norris and Eric Shonebarger.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences. For more information, please visit https://promostandards.org/.
Jessica Shonebarger
(610) 989-2879
https://promostandards.org/
Jessica Shonebarger
(610) 989-2879
https://promostandards.org/
