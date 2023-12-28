Mantra Softech SaaS Brand Minopcloud Launches Integrated Payroll Application with Time Attendance Application for Seamless Workforce Management

Mantra Softech SaaS Brand Minopcloud introduces an integrated payroll app with Biometric Time Attendance, redefining workforce management. It combines payroll processing and advanced attendance tracking into a user-friendly platform. This innovation streamlines critical HR tasks, automating payroll calculations, utilizing biometrics for attendance insights, and ensuring data security. Minopcloud offers an exclusive trial period for businesses.