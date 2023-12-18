Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. Clinches Prestigious "Pharmaceutical & Healthcare MSME of the Year" Award at ET MSME Awards 2023

Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. has clinched the esteemed "Pharmaceutical & Healthcare MSME of the Year" award at the ET MSME Awards 2023 in New Delhi. Celebrating the resilience of India's MSME sector, the event recognized Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. for its exceptional contributions to healthcare, particularly in manufacturing and research & development.