Empowering Cultural Exchange: Kickstarter Campaign Launches for English-Chinese Bilingual Books

Embark on a cultural journey with JKTDesignsCo's Kickstarter campaign, "Numbers in English-Chinese (Mandarin/Cantonese/Teochew) bilingual books. With a funding goal of $3000, the campaign seeks to bridge linguistic and cultural gaps through captivating stories across genres. Jennifer Te envisions these bilingual books as tools for language learning and cultural appreciation, fostering unity through shared narratives. Thank you for being a champion of diversity and cultural preservation.