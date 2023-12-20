Next Generation Training Solutions to Accelerate Operational Readiness
Orlando, FL, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute's 7th Annual Military & Virtual Training Summit will bring together senior leaders from across DoD, military services, academia, and industry to discuss ways to modernize training solutions to maximize the operational capability of the Warfighter.
Advanced warfighters need advanced training solutions. Further, evolving and emerging technologies are becoming increasingly sophisticated and complex, requiring warfighters to continually upgrade their skills and training. To this end, the 2024 Summit will explore how the development and integration of synthetic training environments will promote the Warfighter’s lethality, readiness, and ability to inter-operate across the Services and joint partners in multi-domain operations.
2024 speakers and discussion topics at the summit include:
Augmenting and Integrating a Synthetic Training Environments to Maximize Soldier Skills and Training
-BG William Glaser, USA, Director, Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command
Acquiring and Delivering High-Fidelity, Realistic Training and Testing Solutions to Modernize Warfighter Readiness
-Karen Saunders, SES, Program Executive Officer, US Army PEO STRI
Championing Innovations in Modeling & Simulation to Meet USAF Operational Training and Readiness Needs
-Col Timothy Beers, USAF, Air Force Agency for Modeling and Simulation
Accelerating the Delivery of Advanced Training Systems Across the Navy
-Capt. Tim James, USN, Commanding Officer, Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) and NSA Orlando
Closing the Gaps: Delivering the Next Generation of Space Force Training
-Col. Peter Norsky, USSF, Commander Space Delta 1
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or (201) 987-1803.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://milsim.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
