Frios Gourmet Pops Expands Into Two New East Coast Markets
Mobile, AL, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frios Gourmet Pops, a rapidly growing frozen treat franchise, is thrilled to announce its expansion into two new East Coast markets with the opening of its first location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and another in North East Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This expansion marks Frios' debut in New Jersey and further strengthens its presence in the Pennsylvania market.
In Cherry Hill, the new franchise will be led by Vince Conti, a seasoned veteran in the food and beverage industry. Vince brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of what it takes to build a successful business. He is excited about the opportunity to involve his children in the business, fostering a family-centered approach that aligns perfectly with Frios’ values.
Over in North East Philadelphia, the Kumor family, Amanda and Rob, will be taking charge of the Frios territory. With young children of their own, the Kumors are eager to integrate their family into the business, creating a strong foundation for the future and instilling the values of entrepreneurship and teamwork in their children from a young age.
These new locations represent a significant milestone for Frios as the company continues to expand its footprint. The unique appeal of Frios Gourmet Pops, with its wide variety of flavors and commitment to quality ingredients, is expected to resonate strongly with the local communities in both Cherry Hill and North East Philadelphia.
"Frios is more than just a frozen novelty brand. It's about creating memorable experiences and bringing families together," said Frios CEO Cliff Kennedy. "We are excited to have Vince and the Kumor family join our growing Frios family. Their passion for community and family values are a perfect match for our brand."
The new locations will be taking over the mobile market with the company's signature tie-dye Sweet Rides. With a focus on community engagement and superior customer service, Frios is poised to become a beloved part of the Cherry Hill and North East Philadelphia neighborhoods.
For more information about Frios Gourmet Pops and its expansion, please visit friosfranchise.com or contact Alison@friospops.com.
About Frios Gourmet Pops
Established in 2016 and rooted in Mobile, Alabama, Frios Gourmet Pops has redefined the frozen dessert landscape. As a dynamic franchise, we're known for our handcrafted gourmet pops, which blend authentic fruit and premium ingredients with a sprinkle of enchantment. Each pop offers a kaleidoscope of gourmet flavors that are simply irresistible.
Frios transcends the typical mobile frozen dessert experience. Our vibrant and colorful tie-dye van, affectionately named “the Frios Sweet Ride,” doesn’t just deliver treats; it brings a wave of joy and a moment of bliss to everyone it serves.
With our remarkable growth, expanding to over 90 locations across the United States, Frios continues to flourish with an unwavering commitment to spreading happiness. Our plan for ongoing expansion is fueled by passion and purpose.
We're on the lookout for franchise partners who share our vision of delivering joy and creating memorable experiences. Whether it's through party bookings, wholesale ventures, school collaborations, or community events, our partners play a crucial role in our mission.
To embark on this sweet journey with Frios and for further details, visit us at www.friosfranchise.com.
Contact
Jennifer Rogers
740-705-9050
https://friospops.com/
