AAEON Launch the GENE-EHL7, an Efficient 3.5” SBC for Smart City, Industrial Automation, and Retail Use
Combining efficient processing with a full-function I/O, the GENE-EHL7 offers efficiency in operation as well as cost.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, an industry-leading provider of embedded solutions, has announced the latest addition to its 3.5” SubCompact Board product line, the GENE-EHL7. Available in models featuring Intel Atom® x6000E series, Pentium®, and Celeron® N and J series Processors, the GENE-EHL7 is designed to offer a power-efficient platform with which to bring smart retail, smart city, industrial automation solutions to market in a compact, easily deployed board.
Offering a low-cost lifecycle via its efficient processor selection, the board is available with Intel Atom® x6413E, Intel® Celeron® Processor J6412, or Intel® Celeron® Processor N6210 embedded CPUs, which grant users low-cost, yet highly efficient processing suitable to a variety of vertical market deployments.
Providing three configurable simultaneous displays via HDMI, DP, LDVS, and eDP, AAEON have placed emphasis on the board’s potential for deployment in point-of-sale (POS) and kiosk equipment, where its compact form factor and flexible display interfaces can be used to develop applications that are friendly to end-users. Adding further value to the board’s use for such purposes is its optional TPM 2.0, which enhances security, critical for protecting data while in transit.
Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports join two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports for peripheral device installation, making the GENE-EHL7 ideal for networking and data collection tasks in a smart city infrastructure. Moreover, the board can take advantage of Wi-Fi module expansion via its M.2 E-Key. According to AAEON, the board’s flexible storage capacity is a crucial feature contributing to its use for edge computing. With SATA, a full-size mPCIe slot, and an M.2 M-Key for either PCIe or SATA, the GENE-EHL7 contains a plethora of expandable storage options to give greater flexibility to users.
With respect to its potential Industry 4.0 uses, the GENE-EHL7 is equipped with two COM connectors, one supporting RS-232/422/485 and one supporting RS-232 only, an 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus. These features are provided to facilitate industrial communication protocols and make the board well-suited to programmable logic controller (PLC) use.
The GENE-EHL7 is now in mass production and available for order on the eShop. For more information, please visit its product page.
Offering a low-cost lifecycle via its efficient processor selection, the board is available with Intel Atom® x6413E, Intel® Celeron® Processor J6412, or Intel® Celeron® Processor N6210 embedded CPUs, which grant users low-cost, yet highly efficient processing suitable to a variety of vertical market deployments.
Providing three configurable simultaneous displays via HDMI, DP, LDVS, and eDP, AAEON have placed emphasis on the board’s potential for deployment in point-of-sale (POS) and kiosk equipment, where its compact form factor and flexible display interfaces can be used to develop applications that are friendly to end-users. Adding further value to the board’s use for such purposes is its optional TPM 2.0, which enhances security, critical for protecting data while in transit.
Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports join two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports for peripheral device installation, making the GENE-EHL7 ideal for networking and data collection tasks in a smart city infrastructure. Moreover, the board can take advantage of Wi-Fi module expansion via its M.2 E-Key. According to AAEON, the board’s flexible storage capacity is a crucial feature contributing to its use for edge computing. With SATA, a full-size mPCIe slot, and an M.2 M-Key for either PCIe or SATA, the GENE-EHL7 contains a plethora of expandable storage options to give greater flexibility to users.
With respect to its potential Industry 4.0 uses, the GENE-EHL7 is equipped with two COM connectors, one supporting RS-232/422/485 and one supporting RS-232 only, an 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus. These features are provided to facilitate industrial communication protocols and make the board well-suited to programmable logic controller (PLC) use.
The GENE-EHL7 is now in mass production and available for order on the eShop. For more information, please visit its product page.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories