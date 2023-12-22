Medicare Insurance Association Reports 87 Percent Increase in Website Traffic
Los Angeles, CA, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Seniors accessing the Find A Medicare Insurance Agent online directory hosted by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance increased significantly during the just concluded open enrollment period according to the organization.
“Overall website traffic increased 87.3 percent during the 2023 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP),” reports Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).
“Medicare’s Annual Enrollment (AEP) is the chance for millions of seniors to compare and find the best and least expensive coverage for the coming year,” Slome notes. “While Medicare is a national program, the plans available to select from are generally based on where you live and can vary from one Zip Code to another that’s nearby.”
For nearly a decade. the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance has made available the nation’s leading independent online directory. “Our directory allows seniors to search for Medicare insurance agents by Zip Code,” Slome notes. Seniors can access the directory at https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.
“When comparing plans for 2024, a senior can have anywhere from 20 to 40 different Medicare Advantage plans to choose from,” Slome suggests. “Or, they may be better off with Original Medicare (Parts A and B) supplemented by a Medigap policy and prescription drug coverage. That can easily add another 20 to 30 options.”
While the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is over, seniors may have other opportunities to review and find the best coverage. “Some states have special birthday rules that allow switching annually during your birthday period,” Slome notes. “There are other opportunities which is why talking to a local Medicare insurance professional can be so beneficial.”
To learn more about Medicare insurance options access the Medicare Information Center hosted by the Association at https://www.medicaresupp.org/information/. There one can access the organization’s Annual Medigap Price Index which reports the lowest and highest rates for the most popular Medicare Supplement plan options.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance https://www.medicaresupp.org advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
