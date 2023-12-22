"Lord of the Rings," "Terminator," "Charmed" Q&As Among Top Programming at FAN EXPO New Orleans, January 5-7
Celebrity, Industry, Cosplay, Fandom, Gaming, Anime and Many Other Topics for Nearly 150 Panels Over Three Days Featured at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
New Orleans, LA, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO New Orleans presents its collection of nearly 150 programming panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, January 5-7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. There’s truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday’s 5 p.m. finish.
FAN EXPO New Orleans celebrity guests such as Lord of the Rings standouts Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, The Terminator franchise cast members Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong, “Charmed” duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, “Star Trek” standouts Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Michelle Hurd (“Star Trek: Picard”) and Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” among others), Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher,” “The Walking Dead”), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, “Avengers: Infinity War”), Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Randy Quaid (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Kingpin) and, Katee Sackhoff (Star Wars’ “The Mandalorian”) will conduct individual and group interactive sessions with fans, headlining the slate.
There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions.
Fans can review the entire event schedule at fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans/schedule/. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the highlights include:
Friday:
• 5:45 p.m., Charmed Ones: Spotlight on Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, Main Theater
• 6:15 p.m., Spider-Man Psychology: Untangling Webs with Alex Langley, Gordon Schmidt and Travis Langley, Theater #3
• 6:45 p.m., Turtle Power! Meet the Voices of “TMNT,” Barry Gordon (“Donatello”), Cam Clarke (“Leonardo”), Townsend Coleman (“Michelangelo”) and Rob Paulsen (“Raphael”), Main Theater
Saturday:
• 11:30 a.m., 100 Years of Magic: Century of the Walt Disney Company, Fandom Panels Room 271
• 11:45 a.m., Women of Sci-Fi with Sonequa Martin-Green, Felicia Day and Michelle Hurd, Main Theater
• 12:45 p.m., Being Badass with Katee Sackhoff, Main Theater
• 1:45 p.m., Born Again: Meet Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, Main Theater
• 2 p.m., Sketch Duel: Tom Grummett vs. John Delaney, Creator Stage
• 2 p.m., Take a Vacation with Randy Quaid, Theater #2
• 2:45 p.m., What’s the Buzz with Juliette Lewis, Main Theater
• 5:45 p.m., The FAN EXPO New Orleans Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup, Main Theater
• 6 p.m., My Name is Earl: Meet Jason Lee and Ethan Suplee, Theater #2
• 7:30 p.m., The Four Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion, Main Theater (general admission free, upgraded experiences available)
• 8:30 p.m., Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast (18+) with Sweet Sensation Shadowcast & Productions, Theater #3
Sunday:
• 10:45 a.m., Astonishing Adventures with Sean Astin, Main Theater
• 11 a.m., FAN EXPO New Orleans Kids’ Cosplay Contest, Cosplay Red Carpet
• 12:15 p.m., Nerdy Women Taking over the World, Workshops Room 270
• 12:45 p.m., All About Ahsoka with Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto, Main Theater
• 1 p.m., Geeking out with Felician Day, Theater #2
• 2:45 p.m., Boldly Go with Johnathan Frakes and Michelle Hurd, Main Theater
• 3:45 p.m., A Groovy Panel with Bruce Campbell, Main Theater
FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom. New Orleans is the first event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2024 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.v
FAN EXPO New Orleans celebrity guests such as Lord of the Rings standouts Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, The Terminator franchise cast members Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong, “Charmed” duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, “Star Trek” standouts Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Michelle Hurd (“Star Trek: Picard”) and Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” among others), Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher,” “The Walking Dead”), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, “Avengers: Infinity War”), Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Randy Quaid (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Kingpin) and, Katee Sackhoff (Star Wars’ “The Mandalorian”) will conduct individual and group interactive sessions with fans, headlining the slate.
There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions.
Fans can review the entire event schedule at fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans/schedule/. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the highlights include:
Friday:
• 5:45 p.m., Charmed Ones: Spotlight on Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, Main Theater
• 6:15 p.m., Spider-Man Psychology: Untangling Webs with Alex Langley, Gordon Schmidt and Travis Langley, Theater #3
• 6:45 p.m., Turtle Power! Meet the Voices of “TMNT,” Barry Gordon (“Donatello”), Cam Clarke (“Leonardo”), Townsend Coleman (“Michelangelo”) and Rob Paulsen (“Raphael”), Main Theater
Saturday:
• 11:30 a.m., 100 Years of Magic: Century of the Walt Disney Company, Fandom Panels Room 271
• 11:45 a.m., Women of Sci-Fi with Sonequa Martin-Green, Felicia Day and Michelle Hurd, Main Theater
• 12:45 p.m., Being Badass with Katee Sackhoff, Main Theater
• 1:45 p.m., Born Again: Meet Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, Main Theater
• 2 p.m., Sketch Duel: Tom Grummett vs. John Delaney, Creator Stage
• 2 p.m., Take a Vacation with Randy Quaid, Theater #2
• 2:45 p.m., What’s the Buzz with Juliette Lewis, Main Theater
• 5:45 p.m., The FAN EXPO New Orleans Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup, Main Theater
• 6 p.m., My Name is Earl: Meet Jason Lee and Ethan Suplee, Theater #2
• 7:30 p.m., The Four Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion, Main Theater (general admission free, upgraded experiences available)
• 8:30 p.m., Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast (18+) with Sweet Sensation Shadowcast & Productions, Theater #3
Sunday:
• 10:45 a.m., Astonishing Adventures with Sean Astin, Main Theater
• 11 a.m., FAN EXPO New Orleans Kids’ Cosplay Contest, Cosplay Red Carpet
• 12:15 p.m., Nerdy Women Taking over the World, Workshops Room 270
• 12:45 p.m., All About Ahsoka with Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto, Main Theater
• 1 p.m., Geeking out with Felician Day, Theater #2
• 2:45 p.m., Boldly Go with Johnathan Frakes and Michelle Hurd, Main Theater
• 3:45 p.m., A Groovy Panel with Bruce Campbell, Main Theater
FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom. New Orleans is the first event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2024 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.v
Contact
FAN EXPO HQContact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
Categories