MPAI Publishes Context-based Audio Enhancement and Object and Scene Description for Community Comments

Geneva, Switzerland, December 25, 2023 --( PR.com )-- MPAI, Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence, the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 39th General Assembly (MPAI-39) approving the publication of the Context-based Audio Enhancement standard and Object and Scene Description standard for Community Comments.The draft of the Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/) Version 2.1 standard enhances the compatibility of the Audio with the Visual and the Audio-Visual Scene Description specified by the draft Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/) standard. Both are published with requests for Community Comments. These are due by 2024/01/23T23:59 UTC and 17T23:58 UTC, respectively, to secretariat@mpai.community.MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.6. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.7. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.8. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.9. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.10. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.11. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.12. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.13. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.14. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/): preparation for the development of the standard.Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/)Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).- Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards)