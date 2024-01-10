Fdb Panel Fittings Offer a Latch Solution to Keep Supply Chains Open, Flexible and Working Fas
The Online team at FDB Panel Fittings are delighted to announce their solution to keeping supply chains open, flexible and working fast, with their ex-stock urgent delivery of a wide range of Cam latches with barrel body and inserts. These often resemble a nut or screwhead and so are referred to as a “spanner” lock, a type of quarter turn mechanism for secure closure of cabinet and enclosure doors.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Keeping supply chains open and flexible, and working fast is a major challenge for all in the manufacturing sector – rarely more so than in the case of equipment for time-critical installations such as power supply and control systems where packaged systems must be completed, delivered and installed, so timely delivery of even a latching mechanism may be vital. The Online team at FDB Panel Fittings are delighted to announce their solution. This encompasses ex-stock urgent delivery of a wide range of Cam latches with barrel body and inserts, often resembling a nut or screwhead and so referred to as a “spanner” lock, a type of quarter turn mechanism for secure closure of cabinet and enclosure doors.
Their offering also includes compression latches, Other versions incorporate a cylinder type lock for additional security, which are held as large stocks so as to enable quick delivery. Since locks and latches are frequently the last item fitted to a cabinet on the production line or even at the installation stage and can therefore hold up delivery of the whole project, FDB’s online selection can reduce this problem.
Various latch types can be swapped if necessary, including cam adaptors which enable the use of multi-point rod lock systems for enhanced sealing and security, while tabs/cams are available in differing lengths and step/height configurations to match varying door/frame dimensions. The Online service includes FDB’s ROCFAST assembly and logistics package which ensures delivery of assembled latches or locks in bulk or as kits.
