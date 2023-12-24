Highlights of a1qa's 2023: a Year of Achievements
As companies close the chapter on 2023, let's revisit the standout moments that shaped a1qa's remarkable year.
Lakewood, CO, December 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the year concludes, let's reflect on the noteworthy moments that defined a1qa's journey throughout 2023.
This year has marked a significant milestone for a1qa as they celebrate the 20th anniversary. a1qa has evolved into a global QA and software testing provider, offering independent quality assurance to help clients achieve their goals.
a1qa has expanded their global presence with new offices in Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Mexico, and Kazakhstan, surpassed 15,000 followers on LinkedIn, showcasing the growing trust in their industry expertise.
Committed to advancing QA knowledge, a1qa has hosted exclusive workshops and roundtables for IT executives, fostering discussions on vital topics like automated testing, QA trends, budget optimization, and so on. Simultaneously, they contribute insights to esteemed external platforms. This collaborative approach empowers attendees with valuable insights, enhancing IT product quality, minimizing risks, and fortifying their competitive stance.
The a1qa team has been acknowledged as the finalist in three distinguished categories at the North American Software Testing Awards: "Best Test Automation Project," "Functional Testing Team of the Year," and "Leading Supplier of Products and Services." They have secured Silver at the Industry Eagles Awards and have been recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender among QE and next-gen QA providers. Inclusion in Gartner's Market Guide for Application Testing Services has reaffirmed their industry standing.
In 2023, a1qa has actively participated in global events, like Digital Transformation Week Global 2023, including exhibitions in Dubai, Los Angeles, Denver, and across Europe. During these engagements a1qa discussed eHealth IT solutions, cutting-edge technologies, eCommerce, banking software, and aviation products, emphasizing the crucial role of QA.
The journey through 2023 has showcased their commitment to excellence, global expansion, and industry leadership.
“As we step into a new year, the vision for a1qa is unwavering. The foundation laid in 2023 serves as a launchpad for even greater accomplishments in the coming year. We anticipate further global expansion, deeper collaborations, and a continued commitment to sharing valuable insights with the industry. a1qa extends heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated colleagues, trusted clients, and valued partners. Wishing everyone a holiday season and a New Year filled with continued success and prosperity!” says Pavel Novik, Head of testing department at a1qa
About a1qa
With over two decades dedicated to QA, a1qa has successfully executed 1,500+ projects. Their primary focus is to collaborate with clients in elevating software quality, enhancing customer experiences, and optimizing QA costs. Notably, a1qa adheres to the ISO 9001:2015 standard, reflecting their commitment to maintaining rigorous quality management practices aligned with international benchmarks.
Contact
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
