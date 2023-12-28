Zeigler Auto Group Donates Nearly 100,000 Items to Local Food Banks Over the Last Five Years Across Four States
Zeigler Auto Group Announces Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates as its 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Holiday Canned Food Drive Competition Winner. The dealer claimed the title for the fourth consecutive year in a row with 9,882 items donated. This brought the overall 2023 group-wide total to 36,267 items in benefit of local food banks across four states; and 99,427 items over the last five years.
Kalamazoo, MI, December 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zeigler Auto Group Announces Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates as its 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Holiday Canned Food Drive Competition winner. However, the biggest winners of this friendly competition, between Zeigler dealers, will be the local food banks who will benefit from over 36,267 donated items total across the entire dealership group for 2023. Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates contributed to that number and secured its number one spot for the fourth year in a row with 9882 items.
During the competition, each dealership determines where donations go, generally choosing a local food bank in the area. The winning dealership, which in this case is Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates, will be donating its 9,882 items to the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry and celebrating its big win and wearing ugly sweaters during a victory part.
Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville came in second place, bringing in a total of 4,340 items. Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville's benefiting charity will be the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.
In third place was Zeigler Honda of Racine, bringing in 3,410 items for the Racine County Food Bank. Zeigler Holland came in fourth place in benefit of Community Action House Holland with 2,987 items going to the local charity.
Zeigler CDJR of Grandville and Alfa Maserati of Grandville was this year's fifth place winner with 2,306 items to benefit the West Michigan Assistance Program. In sixth place with 2,254 items was Zeigler Ford of Lowell. Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha brought in 1,571, landing them in seventh place.
The eighth place went to Zeigler Orland Park for 1,364, and ninth place belongs to Zeigler Subaru of Fort Wayne with1,098. Finally, rounding out the top 10 is Zeigler Hyundai of Racine with 1,090 items.
The competition has become a favorite among Zeigler dealerships growing at a fast pace over the last five years. The first year it was held in 2019, the group donated a total of 5,000 cans to local food shelters in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois with Zeigler Last year, Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates took home the big win with an impressive 6,039 items collected, with the entire dealer group collecting a grand total of 36,267 items overall. Over the last five years, Zeigler Auto Group has donated over 99,427 items to local food banks in communities where it operates across four states.
Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022.
The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.
During the competition, each dealership determines where donations go, generally choosing a local food bank in the area. The winning dealership, which in this case is Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates, will be donating its 9,882 items to the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry and celebrating its big win and wearing ugly sweaters during a victory part.
Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville came in second place, bringing in a total of 4,340 items. Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville's benefiting charity will be the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.
In third place was Zeigler Honda of Racine, bringing in 3,410 items for the Racine County Food Bank. Zeigler Holland came in fourth place in benefit of Community Action House Holland with 2,987 items going to the local charity.
Zeigler CDJR of Grandville and Alfa Maserati of Grandville was this year's fifth place winner with 2,306 items to benefit the West Michigan Assistance Program. In sixth place with 2,254 items was Zeigler Ford of Lowell. Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha brought in 1,571, landing them in seventh place.
The eighth place went to Zeigler Orland Park for 1,364, and ninth place belongs to Zeigler Subaru of Fort Wayne with1,098. Finally, rounding out the top 10 is Zeigler Hyundai of Racine with 1,090 items.
The competition has become a favorite among Zeigler dealerships growing at a fast pace over the last five years. The first year it was held in 2019, the group donated a total of 5,000 cans to local food shelters in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois with Zeigler Last year, Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates took home the big win with an impressive 6,039 items collected, with the entire dealer group collecting a grand total of 36,267 items overall. Over the last five years, Zeigler Auto Group has donated over 99,427 items to local food banks in communities where it operates across four states.
Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022.
The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.
Contact
Zeigler Automotive GroupContact
Francis Mariela
407-278-0621
zeigler.com
fm@zeigler.com
Francis Mariela
407-278-0621
zeigler.com
fm@zeigler.com
Categories