Zeigler Auto Group Donates Nearly 100,000 Items to Local Food Banks Over the Last Five Years Across Four States

Zeigler Auto Group Announces Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates as its 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Holiday Canned Food Drive Competition Winner. The dealer claimed the title for the fourth consecutive year in a row with 9,882 items donated. This brought the overall 2023 group-wide total to 36,267 items in benefit of local food banks across four states; and 99,427 items over the last five years.