St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Hosts Fourth Annual Bloody Mary Brunch
Fundraiser to support the nonprofit's period supply program.
St. Louis, MO, December 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank will hold its fourth annual Bloody Mary Brunch on Sun., March 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its headquarters located at 6141 Etzel Ave. The event, open to those 21 years of age and older, will feature a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar plus light brunch. Tickets are $60 per person, and all monetary donations will support the Diaper Bank’s period supply program, which helps nearly 35,000 girls and women annually with period kits.
Attendees will have the interactive opportunity to count, sort, and pack period supply kits for local school partners. Other activities include raffles, a glitterati photo station, and a brief presentation about the agency’s efforts to end period poverty in St. Louis.
The period supply program distributes period supplies through community partners and advocates for the elimination of “period poverty.” In 2024, 900,000 period supplies will be distributed in St. Louis, with 20,000 period supplies allocated each week. Two-thirds of low-income women in St. Louis cannot afford menstrual hygiene products, with 46% of low-income women having to choose between food and period supplies.
The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, founded in 2014, provides diaper and period supply access to the region’s low-income families and raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need and period poverty. The nonprofit is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network and its sister organization Alliance for Period Supplies, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need and “period poverty” in America. The period supply program ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity.
For more information about the Bloody Mary Brunch or to donate, call (314) 624-0888.
Muriel Smith
314-624-0888
www.stldiaperbank.org
