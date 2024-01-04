Litigation Attorney Madison Tanner Elevated to Stockholder
Fort Myers, FL, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that attorney Madison Tanner was elected as a stockholder. With a career spanning from a summer associate to associate and now stockholder, Tanner expressed her enthusiasm:
“I have immense gratitude for having been voted in as a stockholder by my colleagues. I am elated to join the ranks of the existing stockholders at the firm."
Tanner also acknowledged the unwavering support of her family throughout her education and career. She expressed appreciation to the stockholders within her Department for their continuous guidance, encouraging advice, and support across the stages of her career. Tanner further aims to contribute to the firm’s standing in the community, stating:
“I take pride in being a Henderson Franklin Attorney and am cognizant of our notoriety and reputation in the community. I hope to be a personification of the firm’s values and commitment to the work we do internally, as well as within the community. I look forward to continuing the firm’s successes and helping to build up the associates and stockholders that we have, and will have, in the future.”
Client satisfaction remains Tanner’s primary motivation. “I understand that, oftentimes, my counsel is needed at the most vulnerable and stressful times in my clients’ lives. I strive to be a stable and reliable advocate to fill their needs and provide support, communication, and comfort throughout the process.”
Reflecting on her journey in the legal field, Tanner shared valuable lessons learned, contributing to both her professional and personal growth, stating, “Hard work is essential to achieving big goals. Working in a contentious field does not have to equate to losing common courtesy and respect for others," she emphasized.
With a focus on premises liability, Tanner’s litigation practice also involves personal injury defense, legal malpractice, and insurance coverage matters. Her well-rounded experience adds a valuable perspective in her role as General Counsel for Hendry Country School District and School Board Attorney. Matthew Belcastro, chair of the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department shares,
“Madison's outstanding legal skills and commitment to delivering exceptional client service have set her apart in our firm. She is a determined advocate and her diverse experience in areas such as premises liability, personal injury defense, education law and legal malpractice litigation, Madison has been an invaluable asset. I am confident that Madison's promotion will bring a fresh perspective to our team. We congratulate Madison on this well-deserved achievement and eagerly anticipate the continued positive impact she will have on our clients and our practice.”
Tanner’s dedication to legal excellence has not gone unnoticed, with recognition as a Florida Super Lawyers "Rising Star" in Personal Injury Defense in 2022 and 2023. She received her undergraduate degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and earned her law degree from Stetson University College of Law. Tanner may be reached at madison.tanner@henlaw.com.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part of shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Tanner or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
“I have immense gratitude for having been voted in as a stockholder by my colleagues. I am elated to join the ranks of the existing stockholders at the firm."
Tanner also acknowledged the unwavering support of her family throughout her education and career. She expressed appreciation to the stockholders within her Department for their continuous guidance, encouraging advice, and support across the stages of her career. Tanner further aims to contribute to the firm’s standing in the community, stating:
“I take pride in being a Henderson Franklin Attorney and am cognizant of our notoriety and reputation in the community. I hope to be a personification of the firm’s values and commitment to the work we do internally, as well as within the community. I look forward to continuing the firm’s successes and helping to build up the associates and stockholders that we have, and will have, in the future.”
Client satisfaction remains Tanner’s primary motivation. “I understand that, oftentimes, my counsel is needed at the most vulnerable and stressful times in my clients’ lives. I strive to be a stable and reliable advocate to fill their needs and provide support, communication, and comfort throughout the process.”
Reflecting on her journey in the legal field, Tanner shared valuable lessons learned, contributing to both her professional and personal growth, stating, “Hard work is essential to achieving big goals. Working in a contentious field does not have to equate to losing common courtesy and respect for others," she emphasized.
With a focus on premises liability, Tanner’s litigation practice also involves personal injury defense, legal malpractice, and insurance coverage matters. Her well-rounded experience adds a valuable perspective in her role as General Counsel for Hendry Country School District and School Board Attorney. Matthew Belcastro, chair of the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department shares,
“Madison's outstanding legal skills and commitment to delivering exceptional client service have set her apart in our firm. She is a determined advocate and her diverse experience in areas such as premises liability, personal injury defense, education law and legal malpractice litigation, Madison has been an invaluable asset. I am confident that Madison's promotion will bring a fresh perspective to our team. We congratulate Madison on this well-deserved achievement and eagerly anticipate the continued positive impact she will have on our clients and our practice.”
Tanner’s dedication to legal excellence has not gone unnoticed, with recognition as a Florida Super Lawyers "Rising Star" in Personal Injury Defense in 2022 and 2023. She received her undergraduate degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and earned her law degree from Stetson University College of Law. Tanner may be reached at madison.tanner@henlaw.com.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part of shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Tanner or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories