SHI Cryogenics Group Releases World’s Highest-Capacity 4K Cryocooler
New Model Expertly Combines Gifford-McMahon and Joule-Thomson Technologies
Allentown, PA, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The SHI Cryogenics Group has added a unique product offering to its cryocooler line with the introduction of the RJT-100 4K Cryocooler. The RJT-100 Gifford-McMahon/Joule-Thomson (GM-JT) Cryocooler is SHI’s newest and highest-capacity 4 K Cryocooler, with a capacity of up to 9.0 W at 4.2 K (50/60 Hz).
Distinguishing itself from standard 4 K Gifford-McMahon and Pulse Tube Cryocoolers, the RJT-100 showcases superior efficiency at 4.2 K. Its innovative design incorporates a Joule-Thomson Cryocooler alongside a Two-Stage Gifford-McMahon Cryocooler that pre-cools the helium gas. This unique configuration eliminates valve pressure pulsation, delivering unmatched temperature-stabilizing performance and reduces maintenance costs by minimizing the required number of systems for each application.
The RJT-100 is available in two configurations. The standard Stage configuration is ideal for superconducting radio frequency cavities, superconducting magnet applications, low-temperature systems and other applications requiring high cooling capacity at 4.2 K, while the optional Recondensing configuration is tailored for helium recondensation.
The RJT-100 is UL, CE, RoHS and UKCA compliant, and operates with two (2) inverter-driven helium compressors for manual control of cooling capacity and power consumption. Both compressors are three-phase, indoor, water-cooled units available in both high and low-voltage models. All related gas lines and power cables are included to complete the system.
Like all SHI products, the RJT-100 offers users high quality and proven reliability. The SHI Cryogenics Group has the most extensive installed base of cryocoolers worldwide and supports its customers with a global service and support network of eleven offices and numerous representatives.
About the SHI Cryogenics Group
SHI Cryogenics Group, an integral part of the Precision Equipment Division of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., is a leading worldwide provider of innovative cryogenic solutions to the medical, semiconductor, flat panel, general coating and research industries. With offices in Asia, Europe and the United States, it has been producing quality cryogenic and vacuum equipment for over 60 years. SHI’s renowned engineering departments focus on the latest cryogenic technologies, including innovative cryocooler and cryopump designs. For additional information, visit www.shicryogenics.com.
