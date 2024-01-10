BYD | RIDE Type C, The Creator™, Welcomed Into California HVIP Voucher Program by CARB
Pasadena, CA, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Officials with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced this week that the Creator™, a Type C battery-electric school bus manufactured by BYD | RIDE, will be eligible for inclusion in the state’s voucher program for zero-emission trucks, buses and charging infrastructure.
The Creator joins its BYD | RIDE relatives the Type A Achiever™ and Type D Dreamer™ in qualifying for the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Incentive Project (HVIP) voucher program. The Creator is eligible for a base voucher amount of $120,000 and can be stacked with other incentives.
“We are honored that CARB has recognized the merits of our Type C and welcomed it into the HVIP program,” said Patrick Duan, Senior Vice President BYD North America and Co-CEO RIDE. “This new bus further demonstrates our commitment to providing sustainable transportation solutions to school districts in California.”
The HVIP program, a cornerstone initiative by CARB, aims to accelerate the adoption of clean, advanced technologies in medium and heavy-duty vehicles. BYD | RIDE’s Type C electric school bus, renowned for its safety features, efficiency, and unique design, aligns with the program’s objectives to promise a cleaner and greener future for school transportation.
Key features of BYD | RIDE’s Type C electric school bus include:
· Safest Battery Tech: Incorporating the industry’s leading battery safety measures to ensure secure transportation for students.
· California Craftmanship: Shipped from Lancaster, CA by SMART union workers who pride themselves on quality and reliability.
· Zero-Emission: The Creator can travel up to 175 miles on a charge and holds 79 seats, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality for children in schools and communities.
· V2G: All BYD | RIDE school buses are delivered V2G ready.
With the HVIP program’s support, educational institutions across California can now benefit from the financial incentives to integrate the Type C electric school bus into their fleets.
About BYD | RIDE
BYD | RIDE is the world’s leading electric OEM with over 80,000 vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the United States. BYD | RIDE is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers. Follow BYD | RIDE on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo, BYD | RIDE Community Relations Associate
+1 (626) 770-4678
alexa.trujillo@ride.co
