Sterilex Announces Leadership Transition
Sterilex LLC, a Paine Schwartz Partners portfolio company and a leading developer of innovative food safety antimicrobial products, is embarking on a new chapter with a leadership transition.
Hunt Valley, MD, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sterilex LLC, a Paine Schwartz Partners portfolio company and a leading developer of innovative food safety antimicrobial products, is embarking on a new chapter with a leadership transition. Under CEO Alex Josowitz’s leadership, Sterilex has experienced year-over-year record growth with extensive market expansion and innovative new product launches that sustainably address the industry’s greatest microbial challenges. Through highly successful execution, Josowitz and the Sterilex team have generated global demand for Sterilex products and technical support paving the way for the next leadership phase in the business's evolution. Josowitz will transition to a strategic advisory role as he continues to serve on the Board of Directors.
"Building Sterilex, growing it into a market leader, and working with this incredible team has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am excited about the future of Sterilex, and I look forward to continuing my support as a board member," said Josowitz.
As Sterilex enters this next phase of growth, the company is pleased to introduce Colleen Akehurst as the interim CEO. Akehurst, a Managing Director at Paine Schwartz Partners on the Portfolio Excellence Platform team, brings a wealth of experience in overseeing CEO transitions, particularly in family-owned businesses.
Akehurst has served as CEO in start-up and family-owned consumer product companies and also in a variety of marketing and global strategy leadership roles at Heinz and Mondelez. She began her career with Procter & Gamble in engineering roles, followed by consulting roles at McKinsey. Akehurst will work closely with the Sterilex team to bridge the organization from Josowitz’s leadership to the next CEO ensuring a seamless transition and continued future success.
Commenting on her new role, Akehurst said, “I look forward to working with the Sterilex leadership team, and Alex in his continuing Board role, to continue growing this incredible business and its portfolio of innovative products.”
Rick Greubel, Chairman of the Sterilex Board said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors I’d like to thank Alex for building a truly innovative food safety antimicrobial business and an outstanding team. We look forward to continuing to work with him on the Board going forward.”
Sterilex remains committed to continuing its trajectory of rapid growth and the company looks forward to Akehurst's leadership as it continues to innovate and meet the evolving needs of its customers. The entire Sterilex team expresses gratitude to Josowitz for his outstanding leadership and welcomes Colleen Akehurst with enthusiasm as she assumes the interim CEO position.
About Sterilex
Sterilex is a leading developer of innovative solutions that improve food safety and enhance public health. Sterilex addresses sanitation and microbial challenges through its line of proprietary, award-winning biofilm-control biocides, broad spectrum disinfectants and rapid biofilm diagnostic tools in the food processing, animal health and water treatment industries. For further information, please see www.sterilex.com
About Paine Schwartz Partners
A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm’s investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com
