GOVVI Releases Statement Regarding FDA Article
Salt Lake City, UT, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Recently an article was published by the FDA stating that the GOVVI WOW! Product contains DMAA.
Today GOVVI releases the following official statement in response to the article:
“GOVVI is pleased to announce that independent lab tests confirm that our GOVVI WOW! does not contain the hidden ingredient DMAA, contrary to recent FDA concerns. This discrepancy arose from the FDA testing a product obtained via eBay, not from our authorized channels. We emphasize the importance of purchasing GOVVI products directly from our official website (www.govvi.com) or authorized promoters to guarantee authenticity and safety. We encourage all customers to avoid purchasing GOVVI products from third-party websites such as eBay as we cannot confirm whether those products are authentic or have been adulterated. GOVVI remains committed to upholding the highest standards of product integrity and customer health.”
About GOVVI
GOVVI is a forward-thinking e-commerce company that has revolutionized the way people shop for lifestyle products. Unlike other companies, GOVVI offers a subscription-based model that enables customers to enjoy exclusive access to the latest and most innovative products at competitive prices.
