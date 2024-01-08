Rusco and Vu-Flow Appoint New CEO
Rusco, a leading name in water filtration solutions, and Vu-Flow, a respected U.S. manufacturer with over three decades of experience in top-tier irrigation water filters, are excited to announce Neal White as their newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Brooksville, FL, January 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Neal White's appointment brings extensive water quality experience along with expertise in plumbing, water systems, and water quality markets, as well as a long history of consistently delivering exceptional results.
With a proven track record of surpassing sales forecasts, increasing profitability, fostering strategic partnerships, and exceeding revenue goals, Neal White solidifies his presence in the water filtration industry.
Neal’s background includes over a decade leading multiple business lines and serving as Business Unit Leader/National Sales Manager at Pentair and most recently as the Sales Director for North America at Watts Water Technologies. This experience positions him to lead Rusco toward even greater success in the water filtration sector.
Neal White, CEO, expressed, "I take immense pride in leading the exceptional team at Rusco and Vu-Flow Filtration, two outstanding family businesses deeply rooted in the water quality industry. I am honored to be part of this team and look forward to bringing my years of experience to this organization and securing our legacy as a leader in water filtration."
Rusco, with a nearly four-decade legacy of excellence in manufacturing water filtration products, remains committed to ensuring that its filters consistently produce high-quality water for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, and municipal use. The company's well-regarded trademarks, such as the Rusco Sediment Trapper, Rusco Spin-Down, and Sun Shield, exemplify their unwavering commitment to quality.
Vu-Flow, their subsidiary, has consistently set the gold standard for sediment filtration. Their enduring legacy is rooted in a rich tradition of designing and manufacturing screen and sand separator filters, serving a multitude of industries. What sets Vu-Flow apart is not only its remarkable history but also its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. The company's commitment to expansion and innovation is evident in its continuous development of screen filter housing to address emerging water filtration requirements.
Theresa Miller, Rusco/Vu-Flow General Manager, said, "With Neal’s leadership, we look forward to pioneering innovative water filtration solutions and expanding our reach to serve an even broader range of customers. Our vision is clear: to remain at the forefront of water filtration excellence, and with Neal on board, we are poised to achieve new heights."
The company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality water for diverse applications, including residential, commercial, and municipal use. With their new leadership, a bright future awaits, ensuring clean, high-quality water for all.
About Rusco:
With a rich history spanning nearly four decades, Rusco has firmly established itself as a trusted supplier of high-quality water filtration products. The company's unwavering commitment is to ensure that its filters consistently deliver top-tier water quality for a diverse array of applications, ranging from residential and commercial to municipal use. Rusco stands as the foremost authority in water filtration, upholding a tradition of excellence and continuous innovation within the industry.
About Vu-Flow:
Vu-Flow is a U.S. manufacturer of high-quality water filters and irrigation products. With almost 40 years of experience, Vu-Flow has become a leader in quality water filtration products. By combining our expertise in filtration products, our offering of irrigation accessories, and our commitment to outstanding customer service, we can deliver a wide range of filtration and irrigation solutions that are durable and economical.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Theresa Miller, General Manager, Rusco/Vu-Flow
theresa@rusco.com
Arrick Garringer, Consultant, Windmill Marketing
press@windmillmarketing.com
