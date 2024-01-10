Florida Litigator Robert White Ascends to Stockholder at Henderson Franklin
Fort Myers, FL, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce the election of Robert White as a stockholder, recognizing his outstanding contributions, track record and experience. Since 2015, he has based his practice out of Southwest Florida, expanding his impact beyond the Florida Panhandle and South Alabama. Matthew Belcastro, chair of the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department shares,
“Robert’s election to stockholder at Henderson Franklin is a testament to his exceptional legal acumen and unwavering commitment to client service. His experience, particularly in tort defense litigation, has been invaluable to our firm. I am confident that Robert will continue to contribute significantly to the success of our practice. His work ethic and dedication to his clients aligns with Henderson Franklin's values, and we look forward to witnessing his continued impact on our firm and the clients we serve.”
White’s practice focuses on representing insureds in a range of litigation matters, including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and property damage. He is known for his meticulous approach to each case, conducting thorough examinations and working closely with clients to develop effective litigation strategies aligned with their goals.
Passionate about the legal profession, White emphasized his commitment to providing excellent client service, stating, “Responsiveness is key. As a stockholder, I plan to truly be there for our clients, understanding their needs and ensuring timely and effective representation.”
White also highlighted the strength of the team at Henderson Franklin, especially in the Torts and Insurance practice. He shares,
"One thing I love about Henderson Franklin is the team we have in place. It is a true benefit to work with such great people and legal minds.”
In 2021, White was honored as "One to Watch" by Best Lawyers in America for his exceptional work in construction litigation. He is admitted to practice in all Florida and Alabama state courts, as well as the United States District Courts for the Northern, Middle, and Southern Districts of Florida.
White is a member of Lee County Bar Association and the Florida Defense Lawyers Association. During his undergraduate studies at the University of Alabama, he worked as a journalist and sports writer prior to entering Mississippi College School of Law, where he received his Juris Doctorate. He may be reached at robert.white@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1237.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part of shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on White or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
