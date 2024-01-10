Monitor Production Facilities for Tree Nut Allergens with the New OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut Test Kit
The OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut test kit is a simple way to simultaneously detect traces of multiple common tree nuts in rinsewater and on surfaces. Suitable for any facility prioritizing allergen safety in foods or beverages.
Lake Forest Park, WA, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- OnSite® Food Safety, a Microbiologique brand, announced today the launch of the OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut rapid test. The new test kit allows users to simultaneously detect almond, cashew, hazelnut, pecan, pistachio, and walnut contamination on surfaces and in rinsewater. It is suitable for food and beverage production facilities and commercial kitchens.
Food allergies affect millions of people worldwide, and tree nuts are among the most common triggers. This new rapid test gives food companies and commercial kitchens an easy way to maintain safety by detecting tree nut residue in less than 20 minutes. Quick results allow for immediate corrective actions.
The OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut rapid test requires no equipment. It is sensitive enough to detect as little as 1-5 mg/kg (ppm) of tree nut protein in rinsewater or 10μg/100 cm2 on surfaces. The test uses antibody-based lateral flow technology to detect specific tree nut proteins. If any or all of these proteins are present in sufficient quantity, a red test line will appear to indicate a positive result.
Facilities that conduct frequent environmental monitoring for allergens will find this rapid test helpful. Positive results indicate the need for areas to be re-cleaned and SSOP to be improved. Because the test is so quick and simple, facilities can ensure minimal downtime between production runs.
OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut is affordable part of any allergen management plan. When used regularly and combined with good manufacturing practices, this test kit can help minimize the chances of an allergen incident that puts consumers at risk and threatens a company's reputation.
For more information, including purchasing information, visit onsitefoodsafety.com. The kit is available for purchase from distributor Emport LLC.
About OnSite®
OnSite® is a new line of food safety test kits produced by Microbiologique. OnSite® tests are simple, rapid methods designed for laboratory and industry use.
About Microbiologique
Microbiologique handles manufacturing and distribution of kits, reagents, and supplies for food testing laboratories, as well as analytical instruments for microbiology and food testing laboratories, in an ISO:9001-certified facility.
About Emport LLC
Started in 2011, Emport LLC operates with a simple mission: more safe food, more happy people. The company distributes a growing assortment of food safety supplies, with a focus on allergens, gluten, and proteins.
