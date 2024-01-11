The Coupon Bureau Integrates with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Enable Universal Coupons in Retail
The Coupon Bureau partners with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to integrate Universal Coupons into Toshiba’s point-of-sale systems, aiming to enhance the retail industry's coupon ecosystem.
Dallas, TX, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Coupon Bureau, a commercial non-profit coupon standard organization is proud to announce a strategic integration with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, a global leader in retail store technology. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the retail industry by integrating Universal Coupons into Toshiba's point-of-sale systems.
Empowering Retailers and Enhancing Customer Experience
Through this integration, The Coupon Bureau’s stakeholder-driven ecosystem will enable Universal Coupons across Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions vast network of retailer clients. This upgrade will enable manufacturers and retailers the ability to offer more dynamic, secure, and personalized promotions, enhancing the shopping experience for customers. For retailers, the real-time validated redemptions will decrease settlement time significantly, which will represent marked improvement over the legacy standard process.
Universal Coupons: A New Era of Couponing
Universal Coupons represent the next generation of couponing. They are designed to be secure, easily accessible in both digital and traditional paper channels, and redeemable across all retailers. This new system will streamline the coupon redemption process, reduce fraud, and provide greater flexibility and attribution for manufacturer and retailer promotions.
The introduction of Universal Coupons by the industry is not merely a convenience but a digital overhaul of the coupon redemption workflow. By simplifying and digitizing the entire process, it mitigates the complications often associated with coupon use, effectively reducing the time consumers and retailers spend on managing coupons. This system is poised to significantly reduce instances of coupon fraud, allowing manufacturers and retailers to confidently issue higher value coupons for longer periods of time, which ultimately benefits consumers and the entire retail ecosystem.
A Commitment to Innovation and Retail Excellence
“Our partnership with The Coupon Bureau is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation in retail. Universal Coupons represent the next generation of couponing. They are designed to be secure, easily accessible in both digital and traditional paper channels, and redeemable across all retailers,” said Ted Clark, Director, Global Alliances, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “By integrating Universal Coupons into all our systems, including our ELERA® Commerce Platform, we enhance the unified commerce capabilities of our retail clients and enrich the shopping experience for consumers. This new system will streamline the coupon redemption process, reduce fraud, and provide greater flexibility and attribution for manufacturer and retailer promotions.”
Brett Watson, Chief Operating Officer at The Coupon Bureau, added, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of couponing. Working with Toshiba, we are excited to bring Universal Coupons to a broader audience; Universal Coupons affords the market a superior digital coupon format for both manufacturers and retailers."
About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers’ ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, to learn more.
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
About The Coupon Bureau
The Coupon Bureau, a commercial non-profit coupon industry standard organization, is at the forefront of digital coupon technology, focusing on creating secure, universal, and easy-to-use coupon solutions for consumers and retailers alike.
For More Information
For more information about Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, visit commerce.toshiba.com. For more information about The Coupon Bureau and Universal Coupons, visit thecouponbureau.org.
Media Contact:
The Coupon Bureau
Jeff Hudson
Chief Information Officer
jeff@thecouponbureau.org
Media Contact:
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
Elizabeth Romero
Director, Corporate Communications
elizabeth.romero@toshibagcs.com
