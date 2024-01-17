The World Has Fallen Into Its First Social Progress Recession

New research finds that for the first time, the world has fallen into a social press recession with four out of five people in the world living in a country where social progress is stagnant or declining. 2024 will be a historic year with nearly half of the world’s population voting in national elections, and 86% of the voters live in a country with stagnating or declining social progress. The research finds that the real quality of life of Americans is worse today than it was in 2011.