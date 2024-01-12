QNAP Launches the AI-Powered DA Drive Analyzer 2.0, Predicts NAS Drive Failure Within 24 Hours and Enhances Enterprise Privacy
Every QNAP NAS includes a free one disk license for AI-powered drive failure prediction.
Taipei, Taiwan, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, and storage solutions innovator, partnered with ULINK Technology Inc. (ULINK), a world leader in providing IT storage interface test tools, to release DA Drive Analyzer 2.0, the enhanced version of NAS drive failure prediction and health diagnostics tool. By leveraging cloud-based AI, DA Drive Analyzer 2.0 supports drive health diagnostics with new features tailored for enterprise users including proxy server connections, SAS and NVMe support, drive failure prediction within 24 hours, and flexible drive detection settings. These new features provide enterprise users with comprehensive and precise drive health analysis to prevent severe data loss.
“While most enterprises reply on S.M.A.R.T. attributes as traditional drive detection tools, a study has shown that over 30% of drives failures did not trigger any S.M.A.R.T. error alerts,” said Tim Lin, product manager of QNAP, adding “DA Drive Analyzer 2.0 integrates the benefits of AI for big data analytics with comprehensive features suited for enterprise. Businesses can proactively monitor, analyze, and predict drive failure/health status, allowing their IT staff to prepare for replacing drives before they fail and prevent data loss.”
Every QNAP NAS includes one drive license for free. Users can apply AI-powered drive prediction to more drives by purchasing DA Drive Analyzer licenses, starting from US $4.35 per drive/year as a cost-effective option to safeguard data.
Key features of DA Drive Analyzer 2.0
Enhanced enterprise privacy with Proxy server connection
DA Drive Analyzer 2.0 supports proxy server connections and six proxy protocols (HTTP / HTTPS / SOCKS4 / SOCKS5 / SOCKS4A / SOCKS5H) to hide NAS IP address from external networks to ensure data privacy.
Extensive support for SAS and NVMe drives
DA Drive Analyzer not only supports SATA HDD/SSD drive detection, but also high-performance SAS HDDs/SSDs and NVMe SSDs.
Drive failure prediction within 24 hours
Within 24 hours, enterprises will be informed of potential drive failure within the next 6 months, assisting IT staff in preparing for disk replacement to prevent data loss.
Customized drive data upload time
Enterprise users can customize their schedule to upload drive status and usage data to the ULINK AI-powered analytics platform. This helps avoid missing critical data for disk analysis due to NAS system hibernation or downtime.
Availability
DA Drive Analyzer 2.0 is now available for free download from the App Center.
Learn more about DA Drive Analyzer at https://www.qnap.com/go/software/da-drive-analyzer.
For more information, and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
