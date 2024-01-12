Henderson Franklin Attorney Iman Zekri Begins Term as Association of Family Law Professionals Vice President
Fort Myers, FL, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that divorce, marital and family law attorney Iman Zekri has begun serving her term as Vice President of the Association of Family Law Professionals (AFLP) Board of Directors. She has been an active member of the Board, previously serving as Secretary for two consecutive terms. Her election as Vice President underscores Zekri’s outstanding leadership and managerial abilities, contributing to the ongoing success and mission of AFLP.
AFLP is a diverse organization comprising judges, lawyers, mental health and financial professionals, judicial assistants, court staff members, mediators, and various other experts dedicated to supporting families navigating the complexities of marital and family law matters. AFLP is committed to educating legal, financial, and mental health professionals to better serve the needs of families in transition.
Zekri expressed her enthusiasm for taking on a more extensive leadership role within AFLP, stating:
“I am excited to take on a larger leadership role in AFLP. Our organization aims to foster collaboration among professionals involved in family law matters through education and by leading with professionalism. I plan to continue promoting AFLP’s mission of helping families and protecting children by improving how legal, financial, and mental health professionals assist families in transition.”
Zekri’s impact in the community goes beyond her legal practice. She serves as Vice Chair of The Florida Bar’s Student Education and Admission to the Bar Committee, playing a crucial role in shaping the future of legal education and professional admission in the state. She is also an active member of the Lee County Bar Association, the Collier County Bar Association, and the Calusa Inn of Court.
Zekri graduated from Riverdale High School’s International Baccalaureate program, Florida Gulf Coast University (B.A., summa cum laude), and the University of Florida Levin College of Law (J.D., cum laude). Zekri may be reached at 239-344-1119 or by email at iman.zekri@henlaw.com.
About Henderson Franklin
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has played an integral role in shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Zekri or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
