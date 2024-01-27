Sourcer Launches Innovative Contingent Talent Marketplace, Connecting Businesses with Top-Notch Technical and Creative Design Experts
Sourcer, a cutting-edge technology company based in San Francisco, is proud to announce the launch of its contingent talent marketplace. Sourcer serves as a transformative and dynamic marketplace for businesses seeking scalable talent solutions, seamlessly bringing together talent suppliers and companies in need of temporary on-demand workforce.
San Francisco, CA, January 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sourcer, a San Francisco-based startup, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking contingent talent marketplace, available at sourcer.com. The platform aims to revolutionize the way businesses connect with world-class technical and creative design talent for contingent work.
Sourcer serves as a dynamic marketplace, seamlessly bringing together talent suppliers and clients in need of contract professional talent. The user-friendly platform is designed to provide vendors with unlimited access to open vacancies, offering a streamlined experience for talent acquisition in the ever-evolving IT landscape, while enabling businesses to engage with high-quality technical and creative design talent across hundreds of skills, job types, and seniority levels.
Key features of Sourcer's Contingent Talent Marketplace:
Scalable Talent Solutions: Clients leveraging Sourcer gain immediate access to world-class technical and creative design talent, enabling them to scale existing teams or build entire dedicated development teams to deliver complex IT, product or engineering projects on-demand.
Effortless Talent Management: Sourcer provides talent suppliers with easy-to-use tools and dashboards, empowering them to manage and optimize their relationships with clients. The platform's intuitive interface simplifies the talent acquisition process, enhancing direct collaboration between businesses and their vendors.
Flexible Work Arrangements: The marketplace enables businesses to hire talent based in any geographic location or working timezone to suit their business needs, including onsite, hybrid or fully remote resources (onshore, nearshore, or offshore).
Built-in Time Tracking and Expense Management: Sourcer goes beyond conventional talent marketplaces by offering built-in time tracking and expense management tools. This allows talent suppliers to accurately track work hours, manage expenses, and facilitate transparent transactions, while taking advantage of automated invoicing and payment processes to further enhance efficiency.
"We are excited to introduce Sourcer to the market, providing a transformative solution for businesses seeking contingent IT talent," said Vlad Veksler, CTO of Sourcer. "Our platform not only streamlines the talent acquisition process, but also facilitates building meaningful connections between our clients and talent suppliers from around the world. Sourcer is poised to become a pivotal player in the dynamic landscape of IT talent marketplaces."
Sourcer's launch marks a significant milestone in the evolution of contingent talent sourcing, promising innovation, efficiency, and unparalleled opportunities for both talent suppliers and their clients. To explore the platform and join the Sourcer community, visit https://sourcer.com.
About Sourcer:
Sourcer is a San Francisco-based company dedicated to transforming the contingent IT talent landscape. The Sourcer platform connects talent suppliers with clients seeking high-quality technical and creative design talent for contingent work. With a user-friendly interface, comprehensive access to world-wide technical talent pools, and built-in time tracking and expense management tools, Sourcer empowers businesses to build dynamic and scalable project teams in a record turnaround time.
Connect with Sourcer:
Website: https://sourcer.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sourcer-inc/
Contact
Vlad Veksler
sourcer.com
