Lumispot Tech Announces Participation in the 2024 SPIE Photonics West Exhibition
Lumispot Tech, a leader in laser technology and innovation, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 SPIE Photonics West Exhibition.
Wuxi, China, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lumispot Tech, a leader in laser technology and innovation, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 SPIE Photonics West Exhibition, the world's premier event for the photonics and laser industries. The event is scheduled to take place from January 27 to February 1, 2024, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, USA.
At SPIE Photonics West, Lumispot Tech will be showcasing its extensive range of advanced laser technology products at Booth No. 658. The exhibition, which spans across Halls A, B, C, D, E, and F, is a must-visit for professionals in the laser, biomedical optics, and optoelectronics industries.
About SPIE Photonics West
SPIE Photonics West serves as a vital meeting point for professionals in lasers, biomedical optics, biophotonic technologies, quantum, and optoelectronics. The exhibition is known for its extensive program, which includes technical presentations, showcases of new technologies, and opportunities for networking among industry leaders and innovators. It attracts a wide range of attendees, from researchers and academics to business professionals, making it a key event for advancements and collaborations in the photonics industry.
About Lumispot Tech:
Established in Suzhou Industrial Park, Lumispot Tech has risen as a leader in laser information technology. The company's extensive product range includes laser diode, fiber lasers, and laser rangefinder modules, used in diverse sectors like laser ranging, navigation, Automotive LIDAR, DTS, remote sensing mapping and security. With a strong team of Ph.D. holders and industry experts, Lumispot Tech is committed to innovation and quality, holding over a hundred laser patents.
Why Attend?
Showcases Cutting-Edge Technologies:
Attendees can explore the latest advancements in lasers, biomedical optics, biophotonic technologies, and more.
Networking Opportunities:
It provides a platform for networking with industry leaders, potential clients, and collaborators.
Insight into Industry Trends:
The event includes over 4,500 technical presentations, offering insights into current research and future trends.
Business Development:
Lumispot Tech can leverage its reputation for cost-efficient laser components and OEM services to connect with a global audience. We wish to have a long-term cooperation with you.
Networking Opportunities:
It provides a platform for networking with industry leaders, potential clients, and collaborators.
At SPIE Photonics West, Lumispot Tech will be showcasing its extensive range of advanced laser technology products at Booth No. 658. The exhibition, which spans across Halls A, B, C, D, E, and F, is a must-visit for professionals in the laser, biomedical optics, and optoelectronics industries.
About SPIE Photonics West
SPIE Photonics West serves as a vital meeting point for professionals in lasers, biomedical optics, biophotonic technologies, quantum, and optoelectronics. The exhibition is known for its extensive program, which includes technical presentations, showcases of new technologies, and opportunities for networking among industry leaders and innovators. It attracts a wide range of attendees, from researchers and academics to business professionals, making it a key event for advancements and collaborations in the photonics industry.
About Lumispot Tech:
Established in Suzhou Industrial Park, Lumispot Tech has risen as a leader in laser information technology. The company's extensive product range includes laser diode, fiber lasers, and laser rangefinder modules, used in diverse sectors like laser ranging, navigation, Automotive LIDAR, DTS, remote sensing mapping and security. With a strong team of Ph.D. holders and industry experts, Lumispot Tech is committed to innovation and quality, holding over a hundred laser patents.
Why Attend?
Showcases Cutting-Edge Technologies:
Attendees can explore the latest advancements in lasers, biomedical optics, biophotonic technologies, and more.
Networking Opportunities:
It provides a platform for networking with industry leaders, potential clients, and collaborators.
Insight into Industry Trends:
The event includes over 4,500 technical presentations, offering insights into current research and future trends.
Business Development:
Lumispot Tech can leverage its reputation for cost-efficient laser components and OEM services to connect with a global audience. We wish to have a long-term cooperation with you.
Networking Opportunities:
It provides a platform for networking with industry leaders, potential clients, and collaborators.
Contact
Lumispot TechContact
Zoey Bao
+8651083781808
www.lumispot-tech.com
Zoey Bao
+8651083781808
www.lumispot-tech.com
Categories