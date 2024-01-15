Sharon Oh-Kubisch Joins Kahana Feld as Partner
Irvine, CA, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is proud to announce that Sharon Oh-Kubisch, Esq. has joined the firm as a Partner at the Irvine Office. Ms. Oh-Kubisch concentrates her practice on business litigation and real estate matters. She has handled a wide range of complex matters, specializing primarily in the areas of commercial real estate, finance, financial services, and business disputes. Ms. Oh-Kubisch’s experience includes all phases of litigation in both state and federal courts as well as alternative dispute resolution.
Ms. Oh-Kubisch serves on the board of directors for OCBA, OCBA Charitable Fund, and Orange County Asian American Bar Association. Previously she was the Chair, Chair Elect, and Secretary/Treasurer for the Business Litigation and Real Estate Sections of the Orange County Bar Association. Ms. Oh-Kubisch currently serves on the Finance, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Mommy, Esq. Committees for the Orange County Bar Association. She also served on the Administration of Justice (AOJ) Committee of the Orange County Bar Association.
Ms. Oh-Kubisch volunteers with her three daughters for the National Charity League - Canyon Chapter, which serves a multitude of local philanthropic organizations, including NEGU, CASA-Orange County, Beyond Blindness, Family Assistance Ministries, Special Olympics, and Laura’s House.
“Sharon brings tremendous strength and depth to our business litigation practice group. She is an outstanding attorney and an engaged member of our community,” said Amir Kahana, Esq., the Firmwide Managing Partner. “Sharon will be a well-received resource for our clients. We are honored to have her join the Kahana Feld team,” Mr. Kahana added.
Ms. Oh-Kubisch received her Juris Doctor from Golden Gate University School of Law, where she graduated with honors in 1998. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, San Diego with a major in Communications. She is licensed to practice in California, both in the State and Federal Courts.
Sharon Oh-Kubisch, stated, “I am honored to join Kahana Feld as a partner in the Business Litigations Practice Group. Kahana Feld's reputation in the industry and the depth and breadth of expertise within the team provide an unparalleled foundation for delivering exceptional service to our clients. I look forward to contributing to our continued success and growth.”
In her spare time, Ms. Oh-Kubisch enjoys running, watching her children play their various sports, traveling, and being active in the community.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
