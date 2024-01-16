Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Becomes the Exclusive Dealer of Road Rescue Ambulances in Utah
Houston, TX, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading emergency apparatus equipment dealer, announces that it has become the authorized representative of Road Rescue, a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., for sales, service, and warranty in Utah. This strategic alliance brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to providing Utah's first responders with the most advanced and reliable emergency vehicles and equipment available.
"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Road Rescue and bring their innovative ambulances to the emergency responders of Utah," said Patrick Siddons, Dealer Principal of Sales at Siddons-Martin Emergency Group. "Road Rescue's dedication to safety and cutting-edge technology perfectly aligns with our mission to equip first responders with the tools they need to save lives. This partnership will enable us to offer Utah's emergency medical services (EMS) agencies a wider range of high-quality ambulances, backed by Siddons-Martin's unmatched service and support."
Road Rescue ambulances are renowned for their industry-leading features, including spacious interiors designed for optimal patient care, advanced life-saving technology, and durable construction built to withstand the demands of emergency response. Siddons-Martin's extensive experience in emergency apparatus sales and service ensures Utah's EMS agencies will receive the highest level of support throughout the entire lifecycle of their Road Rescue ambulances.
"Siddons-Martin's deep understanding of the Utah market and commitment to customer service make them the ideal partner to bring Road Rescue's life-saving solutions to the state's first responders," said Mark Schwartzbauer, director of sales, Road Rescue Emergency Vehicles.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is the leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer serving Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arkansas, and Tennessee. Their products include custom and commercial pumpers, aerials, rescue trucks, wildland trucks, mini pumpers, tankers, homeland security apparatus, ambulances, patrol and command vehicles, after-market parts, fire rescue, and mining gear and equipment. Headquartered in Texas, Siddons-Martin is an employee-owned company (ESOP) established in 1974 and employs over 640 team members across 34 locations. In addition, Siddons Martin operates eight subsidiary companies related to diesel, automotive, and heavy-truck parts, construction and mining equipment, emergency vehicle sales, and service.
"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Road Rescue and bring their innovative ambulances to the emergency responders of Utah," said Patrick Siddons, Dealer Principal of Sales at Siddons-Martin Emergency Group. "Road Rescue's dedication to safety and cutting-edge technology perfectly aligns with our mission to equip first responders with the tools they need to save lives. This partnership will enable us to offer Utah's emergency medical services (EMS) agencies a wider range of high-quality ambulances, backed by Siddons-Martin's unmatched service and support."
Road Rescue ambulances are renowned for their industry-leading features, including spacious interiors designed for optimal patient care, advanced life-saving technology, and durable construction built to withstand the demands of emergency response. Siddons-Martin's extensive experience in emergency apparatus sales and service ensures Utah's EMS agencies will receive the highest level of support throughout the entire lifecycle of their Road Rescue ambulances.
"Siddons-Martin's deep understanding of the Utah market and commitment to customer service make them the ideal partner to bring Road Rescue's life-saving solutions to the state's first responders," said Mark Schwartzbauer, director of sales, Road Rescue Emergency Vehicles.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is the leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer serving Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arkansas, and Tennessee. Their products include custom and commercial pumpers, aerials, rescue trucks, wildland trucks, mini pumpers, tankers, homeland security apparatus, ambulances, patrol and command vehicles, after-market parts, fire rescue, and mining gear and equipment. Headquartered in Texas, Siddons-Martin is an employee-owned company (ESOP) established in 1974 and employs over 640 team members across 34 locations. In addition, Siddons Martin operates eight subsidiary companies related to diesel, automotive, and heavy-truck parts, construction and mining equipment, emergency vehicle sales, and service.
Contact
Siddons-Martin Emergency GroupContact
Corbin Strong
713-256-6007
siddons-martin.com
Corbin Strong
713-256-6007
siddons-martin.com
Categories