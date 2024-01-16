New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (NJAPM.org) is Pleased to Announce Their Spring 2024 Family and Divorce 40-Hour Program Training Dates
Montclair, NJ, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (www.NJAPM.org) is pleased to announce their Spring 2024 Family and Divorce 40-Hour Mediation Program training dates of Sunday - April 28, Sunday - May 2, Sunday - May 19, Wednesday - May 29, and Sunday - June 2. Attendees are required to attend all five days. If you have thought about changing careers or adding mediation to an existing practice, this class should be of special interest to you. Registration is open to all interested parties. This program is approved for applicants to the New Jersey Family Economic Mediation 1:40 court roster and provides a turnkey approach to starting a private family and divorce mediation practice.
The first day of class is held in person at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Somerset, New Jersey, which allows students to form a personal connection with the instructors and fellow students, with the other four days held online. Classes meet from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily with frequent breaks including lunch. A limited number of diversity scholarships of $500 are offered on a first come, first served basis. The class has a maximum of 24 students with a 6:1 student to instructor ratio, so interested parties are urged to register early.
NJAPM’s 40-Hour Family & Divorce Mediation class includes parenting, division of assets and liabilities, child and spousal support, taxes, and all other issues clients need to address for an uncontested separation or divorce. The class includes eight hours of supervised role plays with feedback in small groups, and guidance on how to start a mediation practice. Most recently, a diversity, equity and inclusion component was added to the class to address the important issue of a mediator’s self-awareness of their own biases so as not to impose them upon their clients.
According to the lead instructor, Anju D. Jessani, what makes the NJAPM class unique is that it is taught by a multi-disciplinary team of New Jersey mediators. Additionally, the program focuses on New Jersey family law, which is important, as each state has its only divorce rules, formulas, and guidelines, so it is important to receive your training from experts in the state you plan to practice mediation.
NJAPM has offered training in family/divorce mediation, and in civil/business mediation, in the spring and fall of each year since 2005. NJAPM President Suzanne English states that training is an essential component of NJAPM’s mission. The focus of both programs is to train professionals from law, finance, accounting, mental, health and other fields to either become full-time mediators, or to add mediation services to their existing practices.
For more information or to register for this class, please visit www.NJAPM.org. For more information about NJAPM's family and divorce mediation training programs, please contact Anju D. Jessani at ajessani@dwdmediation.org and 908-303-0396. For more information about NJAPM, please contact Suzanne English at president@njapm.org and 908-377-9028.
About New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
With nearly 300 members, NJAPM is the only organization of professional mediators in New Jersey. The mission of NJAPM is to foster excellence in the field of mediation, promote and encourage mediation as the preferred method of dispute resolution, provide mediation education to the public, the government and professionals, train and educate mediators, and protect the public through a standard of conduct for mediators. It also provides accreditation for mediators with substantial experience and advanced mediation training. NJAPM members include attorneys, mental health professionals, accountants, and other professionals who have participated in varying levels of mediation training. For more information, to find a mediator, or to contact the NJAPM, go to their website at www.NJAPM.org.
