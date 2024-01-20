AV LINK Unveils New Pro AV Products at ISE
New Taipei City, Taiwan, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AV LINK, a pioneering provider of 4K and 8K AV solutions with 36 years of experience, will exhibit in booth 5C500 at Integrated Systems Europe, introducing the MaitreView™ 4KPlusX, MaitreView™ 4KQuad, award-winning MaitreView™ 4KPlus, MaitreView™ 4KLite, the IPS transceiver (uncompressed & zero-latency 4K/60Hz AVoIP), the HDM-3EXCU+ HDBaseT™ 3.0 Uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI & USB 2.0 extender (100M), the HDM-3MXCU HDBaseT™ 3.0 Uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI & USB 2.0 extender (40M), the HDM-GENW 4K/60Hz Cascading HDMI extender (50M), the WUH-3MLCU & WUH2-3MLCU HDBaseT™ 3.0 Uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI & USB 2.0 Wall Plate extender (40M), and the HS-1614W 8K/60Hz HDMI distribution amplifier.
The MaitreView™ 4KPlusX is an uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI multi-window video processor with a thumbnail view. To give the flexibility required in most conference and collaboration contexts, drag & drop deploys information from the selected four inputs out of six inputs (4 HDMI + 2 HDBaseT™) in any size and position to display on four outputs (2 HDMI + 2 HDBaseT™). The MaitreView™ 4KQuad is an uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI presentation switcher with diversified viewing modes including a multiviewer, video wall, and matrix for satisfying various needs simultaneously. Besides, USB Video Class (UVC) allows video data from output 1 to be streamed to a host.
The TAA-compliant MaitreView™ family, including MaitreView™ 4KPlusX, MaitreView™ 4KQuad, award-winning MaitreView™ 4KPlus, and MaitreView™ 4KLite, etc. uses AMD Xilinx Kintex® UltraScale™ family FPGA devices to produce uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 and seamless-switching video. The MaitreView™ family challenges standard meeting communication methods, allowing for more productive team conversation and information exchange.
The TAA-compliant IPS series powered by SDVoE (uncompressed & zero-latency 4K/60Hz AVoIP) distributes a venue-wide A/V signal at 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 over a 10-Gigabit network to satisfy the demands of interactive training, various sports events, and gatherings of all sizes. Cardinal Tien College of Healthcare and Management, a Taiwanese junior college, transformed a traditional classroom with IPS-AC transceivers and an IPS-M controller. The school upgraded the existing infrastructure with the latest technology to improve the management of several video sources across many devices, such as a PTZ (Pan, Tilt, and Zoom) camera, a live-video streamer, a desk computer, a projector, and many televisions.
The HDM-3EXCU+ HDBaseT™ 3.0 Uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI & USB 2.0 extender (100M) connects to the monitors and transmit the uncompressed video in 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 over 100 meters, and smart EDID management allows for efficient configuration of EDID settings. The HDM-3MXCU HDBaseT™ 3.0 Uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI & USB 2.0 extender (40M) features a compact size (L 4.2 x W 2.7 x H 0.8 in) and flexible deployments in small spaces. The WUH-3MLCU HDBaseT™ 3.0 Uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI & USB 2.0 Wall Plate extender (40M) can switch between USB type-C and HDMI video sources with the WUH-3MLCU (Transmitter) and transport the video stream to the HDBaseT™ equipment (Receiver). The HS-1614W distribution amplifier connects multiple monitors to the same 8K/60Hz HDMI source.
