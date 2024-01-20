iPOP! LA Celebrates Alumni Madelaine Petsch's Leading Role in "The Strangers: Chapter 1"
Los Angeles, CA, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- iPOP! LA is proud to announce that their esteemed alumni, Madelaine Petsch, stars in the much-anticipated horror film revival, "The Strangers: Chapter 1," set for release on May 17, 2024. This film marks the beginning of a thrilling new trilogy from director Renny Harlin.
Madelaine Petsch's journey from iPOP! to leading a major film series exemplifies our alums's extraordinary talent.
About iPOP!
iPop! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
