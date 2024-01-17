P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to recognize their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About The New Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is pleased to introduce the newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Alice Jean Clear--Education
Amanda Wood--Advertising/Marketing
Amy M. Windus--Education
Amyjae Springer--Health/Fitness
Ana Stariha--Advertising/Marketing
Ana Carolina Salazar--Advertising/Marketing
Angela M. Cumbo--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Antionette Bostic--Manufacturing
Arlene R. Hale--Accounting
Ashley Barres--Graphic Design/Web Design
Audree Mikeska--Healthcare
Ayme V. Schmeeckle--Healthcare
Betty J. Houbion--Social Services
Betty M. Cox--Art
Brenda Byers--Coaching
Brenda M. Boyce--Entertainment
Briana Kidwell--Entertainment
Brittany G. Conner--Real Estate
Candice A. Rodriguez--Food/Beverages
Carol Garcia Drake--Real Estate
Carrie Drephal--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Christy N. Warren--Healthcare
Dale W. Troy--Education
Danica J. Dorlette--Public Health
Danielle Parton--Food/Beverages
Debbie K. Miller--Government
Debra L. Shepherd--Education
Dierdre A. Summa--Healthcare
Dominique M. Martin--Mental Health Care
Donna P. Scott--Beauty/Cosmetics
Erin D. Brooks--Law/Legal Services
Erin E. Dunnavant--Law/Legal Services
Halley Knight--Retail Industry
Jen Deforest--Interior Design
Jessica L. Bradley--Food/Beverages
Jill Holley--Telecommunications
Jodi Fein--Real Estate
Joy Gartzke--Real Estate
Kanaan Kalik--Alcohol/Tobacco
Karla Vandenberg--Personal Services
Katherine Roeper--Human Resources/HR
Kathleen Bremer--Healthcare
Katlyn Krueger--Graphic Design/Web Design
Kayla Marinelli--Human Services
Kim A. DiCioccio--Retail Industry
Kimberly L. Cole--Healthcare
Kristina Saewert--Medical Equipment
Lacey MacLeod--Coaching
Lana M. Johnson--Healthcare
Lana S. Rauhauser--Healthcare
Laura S. Highman--Healthcare
Lenka Hladikova--Real Estate
Leslie A. Pavlich--Real Estate
Linda Bynum--Healthcare
Lisa M. Brown--Real Estate
Lori Powell--Accounting
Lourdes Hernandez--Real Estate
LuAnn Buechler--Coaching
Maria "Sucy" Collazo--Food/Beverages
Maria A. Parekh--Healthcare
Mariana Berger--Health Services
Mary List--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Mary E. Heard--Education
Mary K. Thomas--Fine Art
Maxine Lauer--Food/Beverages
Melissa Goldstein--Apparel/Fashion
Melissa Nickelson--Life Coaching
Michelle Dalluge--Health/Fitness
Morgan Rees--Publishing
Natalie Sharp--Beauty/Cosmetics
Natalie P. Alford--Religion
Nicole Brown-Collins--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Nicole Mueller--Real Estate
Nicole Ross--Financial Services
Pam Drzewiecki--Life Coaching
Pamela K. Rivet--Health/Fitness
Patty Shaw--Retail Industry
Pritika Swarup--Beauty/Cosmetics
Rachel Arvelo-Herrera--Real Estate
Rachel E. Clemens--Healthcare
Rebecca A. Onayiga--Mental Health Care
Regina L. Cook--Health Services
Rhonda Lyle--Government
Rolene K. Derr--Religion
Sabrina Jarrett--Nutrition/Wellness
Sarah Lujan--Beauty/Cosmetics
Sarah E. Sanchez--Financial Services
Shamira U. Anderson--Psychic
Shannon Pogue--Healthcare
Sharon Henkel--Biotechnology
Sharon Holder--Apparel/Fashion
Stacy D. Alexander--Accounting
Tammy M. Emery--Education
Tamu Chambers--Education
Teresa L. Garcia--Publishing
Teri St. Pierre--Financial Services
Tiffany Bryson--Social Services
Tina Femia--Travel
Traci A. Hill--Coaching
Tracy Price-Martinez--Flooring
Tracy H. Eggleston--Real Estate
Vanessa N. Snell--Healthcare
Veronica Morton--Entertainment
Yanping Yu--Health Services
Zanita F. Lundy--Real Estate
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is a networking website as well as a digital and print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. For more information, visit www.powerwoe.com.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
