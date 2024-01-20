The Metrowest Women’s Fund Announces Sashell Thebaud as Board Member
Weston, MA, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Metrowest Women’s Fund has elected Sashell Thebaud to its Board of Directors.
Thebaud is a Human Resources professional. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Human Resources from Framingham State University, as well as her certification in Professional Human Resources from the Human Resource Standards Institute.
Thebaud states, "I feel incredibly blessed to be associated with the Metrowest Women's Fund, which is dedicated to empowering women and girls through education, community building, and grant making opportunities. It's heartwarming to see how this movement is transforming lives and I'm honored to be a small part of it.”
“The Metrowest Women’s Fund is excited to welcome Sashell to our Board,” said Co-founder and Co-director Rachel Sagan. “She brings valuable perspective and experience to the organization as we expand our leadership and impact in the Metrowest community.”
About the Metrowest Women’s Fund: The Metrowest Women’s Fund identifies the needs of women and girls in the Metrowest and raises resources to meet those needs. This community philanthropy focuses on 33 Metrowest towns: Acton, Ashland, Boxborough, Carlisle, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Framingham, Harvard, Holliston, Hopkinton, Hudson, Lexington, Lincoln, Marlborough, Maynard, Medfield, Medway, Milford, Millis, Natick, Needham, Newton, Sherborn, Southborough, Stow, Sudbury, Walpole, Waltham, Wayland, Wellesley, Westborough, Weston and Westwood.
