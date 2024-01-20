Demand Spring Launches Season Five of Marketing Unplugged
Mark Emond; Elle Woulfe return as co-hosts for season five.
Boston, MA, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is launching the fifth season of Marketing Unplugged, a podcast that goes behind the scenes and delves into the personalities and the people behind some of the world’s greatest marketing.
Demand Spring Founder and Executive Chair Mark Emond returns for his fifth season, and is joined again this year by veteran marketing executive Elle Woulfe, SVP of Marketing at Formstack.
This season of Marketing Unplugged will continue the conversations from the previous seasons - talking with guests about what inspires them, and how they channel their ideas to help their organizations, and themselves, stand taller. Demand Spring has secured an incredible line-up of marketing experts for season five, kicking off with Mark and Elle discussing their insights on the year we have had in B2B Marketing, including the challenging economy, AI disruption, and the state of B2B marketing talent.
Guests coming up this season will include:
> Sherri Havas Kottmann, Chief People Officer with Quickbase, who will offer her insights into the state of B2B marketing talent and the future of the workforce.
> Dale Bertrand, CEO of Fire & Spark, who will join in on a discussion on the future of SEO.
> Jacqueline Babb, Senior Lecturer at Northwestern University, who will weigh in on what we can do to help prepare the marketing leaders of tomorrow.
“I am excited to kick off the fifth season of Marketing Unplugged, and to chat with some incredible marketers,” said Mark Emond. “The insights our guests have brought to listeners over the past four years have been outstanding, so we can’t wait to see what this season will bring.”
Marketing Unplugged is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. For more information, visit demandspring.com/podcasts.
About Demand Spring
Demand Spring is an integrated Revenue Marketing consultancy that helps marketing organizations stand taller by enabling them to scale their ability to contribute to pipeline and revenue. Our team of Revenue Marketing Strategists, Content Marketers, and Marketing Technologists help our clients transform their marketing practices, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive revenue.
