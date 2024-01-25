Zealux to Showcase Innovative Inverboost Heat Pump Technology at MCE - Mostra Convegno Expocomfort 2024
Zealux to Showcase Innovative Inverboost Heat Pump Technology at MCE
Paris, France, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zealux, a leading heat pump manufacturer, is set to make a significant presence at the upcoming MCE - Mostra Convegno Expocomfort exhibition scheduled from March 12 to 15, 2024, at Fieramilano. The company will be located in Hall 1, Stand R10, conveniently positioned near the G1 freight door.
Known for innovation and sustainability, Zealux will highlight its latest Inverboost heat pump solutions at this event. The showcase includes revolutionary R290 heating systems, advanced water tanks, pool heat exchangers, white fan coils, and cutting-edge mixing water centers. Zealux's Inverboost heat pump technology comes with a 7-year warranty, ensuring reliability and performance.
MCE stands as a distinguished global exhibition, focusing on heating, cooling, water, and energy efficiency. Zealux acknowledges the significance of this platform for engaging with industry professionals, exchanging insights, and uncovering collaborative prospects. Pledging to propel innovation and sustainability, Zealux strives to play a pivotal role in advancing the HVAC sector.
Attendees can expect to experience firsthand Zealux's latest products and solutions designed to address the evolving needs of the heat pump market. From state-of-the-art Inverboost heat pump to environmentally conscious initiatives, Zealux is poised to make a lasting impression.
"We are excited to be part of MCE 2024 and have the opportunity to showcase our advancements in heat pump industry. This exhibition provides an ideal setting for us to engage with industry leaders, share our vision, and demonstrate our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation," said Zealux Group.
Zealux invites all visitors, partners, and media representatives to visit their stand at Hall 1, Stand R10(near freight door G1), and explore the future of heating solutions. The team will be available to discuss collaborations, answer questions, and provide in-depth insights into Zealux's contributions to the heat pump landscape.
For more information, visit Zealux's official website: http://zealux.com
About Zealux:
For more than 20 years, Zealux Group is committed to providing users better quality life. We blend heating, cooling, and hot water with renewable energy and Inverboost inverter technology to provide highly efficient heating solutions for any building or residence. Zealux heat pump ensures exceptional performance, supported by a substantial 7-year warranty for lasting peace of mind. Furthermore, our Zealux - 365 Days Green Home initiative reinforces our dedication to sustainable living, offering a complete solution for a greener and more eco-friendly lifestyle.
For more information, visit Zealux's official website: http://zealux.com
Contact
Ruby Ho
44-07724088794
zealux.com
