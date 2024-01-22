QNAP TBS-h574TX and TVS-h874T Secure Coveted CES 2024 Picks Awards from TechRadar Pro
Taipei, Taiwan, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP Systems, Inc., a global leader in network-attached storage (NAS) solutions, is thrilled to announce that two of its cutting-edge products, the QNAP TBS-h574TX and TVS-h874T, have been recognized and awarded the prestigious CES 2024 Picks Awards by TechRadar Pro.
The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is the world's premier technology showcase, and the CES Picks Awards are among the most sought-after honors in the industry, recognizing innovation and excellence in consumer technology. TechRadar Pro, one of the most respected tech media outlets, is known for its in-depth analysis and comprehensive coverage of the latest tech trends.
The QNAP TBS-h574TX and TVS-h874T stood out among the competition with their groundbreaking features, exceptional performance, and unmatched versatility.
TBS-h574TX - CES 2024 Picks Award Winner:
The QNAP TBS-h574TX is a compact yet powerful all-flash NASbook designed for video production studios and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers lightning-fast performance powered by the latest Intel® Core™ processors, ensuring seamless data access and storage management. Its unique Thunderbolt™ 4 connectivity and five E1.S or M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs offer lightning-fast multimedia file editing and is compatible with a wide range of devices.
TVS-h874T - CES 2024 Picks Award Winner:
The TVS-h874T is a high-capacity NAS that redefines storage and multimedia capabilities. Equipped with 8 drive bays, it's perfect for content creators, businesses, and home users looking for extensive storage capacity. With support for 4K video playback and real-time transcoding, it's an ideal solution for media professionals.
The CES 2024 Picks Awards from TechRadar Pro reaffirm QNAP's dedication to pushing the boundaries of NAS technology. With a relentless focus on innovation, QNAP continues to provide businesses and individuals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world.
For more information about the award-winning QNAP TBS-h574TX and TVS-h874T, please visit https://www.qnap.com/go/product?conditions=2-15.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
