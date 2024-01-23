Testrite Visual Creates New Custom Sales Kit Solutions for Brands & Pharmaceuticals
Hackensack, NJ, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, the leading US manufacturer of visual display solutions for retailers, brands, and pharmaceutical companies is pleased to introduce custom sales kits. These kis include custom banner stands, carry cases, and custom foam inserts to provide the ultimate portable sales displays.
Starting in January 2024 and after months of prototype development, Testrite Visual is pleased to offer in-house fabrication of these sales kids. These kits start with a custom banner stand or custom graphic display solution, made by Testrite Visual. For the traveling Sales Representative or Brand Ambassador, great hardware needs great portability. That’s why Testrite Visual developed in-house capabilities to make custom foam inserts, where each display piece has a place, to ensure it’s put back the same way each time and protected from bumps during travel.
These are the ideal display for pharmaceutical sales representatives, experiential retail events, brand activation, and trade shows to offer all your field sales team the most beautiful and professional sales activation display.
Custom cases and case inserts are made to order based on the product, specifications and quantity, so each part has its own place in the packaging. This type of packaging provides many benefits:
- Helps save money by reducing damage to display
- Reduces lost parts, keeping display ready at a moments notice
- Help save time when setting up for trade shows by keeping contents organized
- Ensures product is properly protected in transit
- Save money on installation, paying once for protection rather than for labor to repair
- Enhance the visual appeal of your product or sales demo
- Give traveling sales representatives the most professional product display solution
- Custom foam inserts from small carry cases to large rolling hard shells
“With these new custom cases and case inserts every component has a spot, keeping them protected from damage, and easy to find when it is time for set up and installation,” says President of Testrite Visual, Jeffrey Rubin, “Our customers are saving money as their reps are instantly able to sell rather than spending time looking for pieces or fiddling with something that got bumped in transit. They’ve told us that these have been an excellent investment.”
Customers can easily use custom cases and inserts for something as small as a briefcase or as large as a 10x10 wall for a trade show and beyond. Plus, easily enhance functionality with available accessories, hardware, graphics and other integrations.
To learn more about custom cases and custom inserts for visual display challenges, visit www.testrite.com to speak with one of our specialists.
About
Testrite Visual is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today.
Contact
Testrite VisualContact
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
