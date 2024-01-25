Low Vision Specialists of Maryland and Virginia Welcome New Doctors to Their Team

Low Vision Specialists of MD & VA announce three new specialists: Drs. Kasmani, Glenn, and Deugwillo, trained at the Shuldiner Low Vision Training Institute. They bring advanced skills in creating custom optical systems for conditions like macular degeneration. The practice offers innovative solutions for enhanced life quality, with a success rate over 90%. Patients undergo a two-hour exam for tailored low-vision glasses showcasing the commitment to personalized, effective vision care.