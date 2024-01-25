Low Vision Specialists of Maryland and Virginia Welcome New Doctors to Their Team
Low Vision Specialists of MD & VA announce three new specialists: Drs. Kasmani, Glenn, and Deugwillo, trained at the Shuldiner Low Vision Training Institute. They bring advanced skills in creating custom optical systems for conditions like macular degeneration. The practice offers innovative solutions for enhanced life quality, with a success rate over 90%. Patients undergo a two-hour exam for tailored low-vision glasses showcasing the commitment to personalized, effective vision care.
Bethesda, MD, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Low Vision Specialists of Maryland and Virginia are thrilled to announce the addition of three new esteemed low vision specialists to their team: Dr. Assif Kasmani, O.D., FIALVS, Dr. Donna Glenn, O.D., FIALVS, and Dr. Kimberly Deugwillo OD, MSLVR, FIALVS. These accomplished professionals have recently completed their advanced training at the prestigious Shuldiner Low Vision Training Institute under the mentorship of the world-renowned Dr. Richard J. Shuldiner, OD, F.A.A.O. Low Vision Doctor, and have joined The International Academy of Low Vision Specialists (IALVS).
Dr. Assif Kasmani, O.D., FIALVS - With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kasmani is a second-generation optometrist who has dedicated his career to aiding those grappling with severe vision loss. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Optometry degree from Pacific University, Oregon, and completed his residency at Perry Point Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Maryland. Dr. Kasmani is renowned for his work with patients suffering from conditions like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. In his personal life, he enjoys reading, watching comedy movies, and spending time with his family and beloved cat.
Dr. Donna Glenn, O.D., FIALVS - Bringing over 28 years of experience to the team, Dr. Glenn completed her Bachelor of Science at Seton Hill College and her Doctor of Optometry degree from Pennsylvania College of Optometry School. Her clinical honors and low vision externship during her doctorate, along with her training with Dr. Shuldiner, underscore her deep commitment to helping those with severe vision impairment. Dr. Glenn is known for her compassionate care and her expertise in utilizing advanced optical devices. Outside of her professional role, she enjoys cooking, gardening, and beach outings with her family and dog, Murphy.
Dr. Kimberly Deugwillo, OD, MSLVR, FIALVS - With a remarkable 15-year career, Dr. Deugwillo is a graduate of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and received her Doctor of Optometry and Masters in low vision rehabilitation from Pennsylvania College of Optometry with high honors. She completed her residency at The Eye Institute in Philadelphia and is well-versed in leveraging advanced optical devices to aid patients with severe vision conditions. Her personal life is rich with family activities, cooking, reading, hiking, and spending quality time with her dog, Bianca.
About Low Vision Specialists of Maryland and Virginia
Low Vision Specialists of Maryland and Virginia, established in 1975, is a premier provider of innovative and compassionate low vision care to individuals in the Mid-Atlantic region. With a network of offices spanning Maryland and Virginia, including Annapolis, Baltimore, Bethesda, and Alexandria, the organization is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals suffering from various vision impairments.
Our team of highly skilled low vision specialists, led by world-renowned experts in the field, offers personalized care and advanced solutions to people with conditions such as Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, and other vision-limiting conditions. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and specialized low vision aids, we empower our patients to regain independence and enjoy a fuller, more vibrant life.
The team at Low Vision Specialists of Maryland and Virginia, with their extensive expertise and compassionate approach, has achieved a remarkable success rate of over 90% in improving vision, although individual results may vary. Our primary goal is to maximize visual capabilities, thereby elevating each patient's quality of life to new heights.
For more information, visit LowVisionMD.org, email us at info@lowvisionmd.org or call us at 1.866.269.3916
