Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Management Buyout of United Wholesale Supply, Inc.
Kent, WA, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International, a leading global M&A advisor to the middle market, proudly announces the successful management buyout of United Wholesale Supply, Inc., a prominent provider of cabinets and appliances in the Puget Sound region. This strategic transaction marks a new chapter in United Wholesale Supply's legacy, ensuring its continued growth and innovation under the stewardship of its dedicated leadership team.
Founded in 1991, United Wholesale Supply, Inc. has earned a stellar reputation for its commitment to quality products, exceptional customer service, and community involvement. With Benchmark International's guidance, the company's talented management team navigated a smooth ownership transition, securing the resources and autonomy to fulfill its ambitious vision for the future.
"For decades, United Wholesale Supply, Inc. has been a cornerstone of the Puget Sound community, helping countless homeowners realize their dream renovations," shares Jeffery Garza, M&A Associate at Benchmark International. "We are thrilled to have facilitated this successful management buyout, which allows United Wholesale Supply, Inc. to continue its impressive trajectory under the passionate leadership of its team."
The transaction reflects Benchmark International's deep expertise in guiding family-owned and founder-led businesses through complex ownership transitions. With a proven track record in the building materials and home improvement sectors, the Benchmark International M&A team provided comprehensive strategic guidance and deal execution support to ensure a seamless and successful outcome for all parties involved.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Founded in 1991, United Wholesale Supply, Inc. has earned a stellar reputation for its commitment to quality products, exceptional customer service, and community involvement. With Benchmark International's guidance, the company's talented management team navigated a smooth ownership transition, securing the resources and autonomy to fulfill its ambitious vision for the future.
"For decades, United Wholesale Supply, Inc. has been a cornerstone of the Puget Sound community, helping countless homeowners realize their dream renovations," shares Jeffery Garza, M&A Associate at Benchmark International. "We are thrilled to have facilitated this successful management buyout, which allows United Wholesale Supply, Inc. to continue its impressive trajectory under the passionate leadership of its team."
The transaction reflects Benchmark International's deep expertise in guiding family-owned and founder-led businesses through complex ownership transitions. With a proven track record in the building materials and home improvement sectors, the Benchmark International M&A team provided comprehensive strategic guidance and deal execution support to ensure a seamless and successful outcome for all parties involved.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories