Rt January "High Season: How to Prepare Your IT Product Beforehand"
Join a1qa's upcoming roundtable to get insights into functional testing, peak performance assurance, and resilience engineering, ensuring your IT product thrives during seasonal peaks.
Lakewood, CO, January 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- To aid businesses in preparing their software solutions for high sales periods, a1qa is holding an online roundtable titled "High season: how to prepare your IT product beforehand" on January 25, 2 PM EST. Aleksey Ermolinsky and Elizaveta Makarova, Solution advisors at a1qa, along with Roman Halyuta, Project coordinator at a1qa, will facilitate and moderate the event, provide valuable insights and strategies, and encourage attendees to share their ideas.
The roundtable agenda will cover the following points:
Functional testing to support high sales periods
Peak performance assurance during seasonal peaks
Resilience engineering to deal with disruptions.
Roman Halyuta, Project coordinator at a1qa, shares his thoughts, "Our roundtable aims to equip businesses with practical strategies to ensure seamless functionality, optimize their IT product’s performance, and safeguard it against disruptions during high sales periods. From functional testing to peak performance and resilience engineering, the attendees will discuss and exchange a comprehensive suite of ideas on how to navigate the challenges of seasonal peaks."
About a1qa
Possessing over two decades of expertise in QA, a1qa has been supporting companies across diverse sectors globally—be it healthcare, telecommunications, IT, or software development. Their dedicated team of 1,100+ QA specialists has delivered 1,500+ projects, helping 800+ clients accelerate time to market, reinforce market presence and competitiveness. a1qa's quality management system is certified to the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 14001 standards.
The roundtable agenda will cover the following points:
Functional testing to support high sales periods
Peak performance assurance during seasonal peaks
Resilience engineering to deal with disruptions.
Roman Halyuta, Project coordinator at a1qa, shares his thoughts, "Our roundtable aims to equip businesses with practical strategies to ensure seamless functionality, optimize their IT product’s performance, and safeguard it against disruptions during high sales periods. From functional testing to peak performance and resilience engineering, the attendees will discuss and exchange a comprehensive suite of ideas on how to navigate the challenges of seasonal peaks."
About a1qa
Possessing over two decades of expertise in QA, a1qa has been supporting companies across diverse sectors globally—be it healthcare, telecommunications, IT, or software development. Their dedicated team of 1,100+ QA specialists has delivered 1,500+ projects, helping 800+ clients accelerate time to market, reinforce market presence and competitiveness. a1qa's quality management system is certified to the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 14001 standards.
Contact
a1qaContact
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Categories