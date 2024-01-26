Comcast Announces Completion of $22 Million in Technology Infrastructure Projects in Sarasota County and Celebrates Xfinity Store Grand Opening
Sarasota, FL, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Comcast today announced the completion of a three-year, $22 million group of projects designed to bring its Xfinity 10G Network and advanced telecommunications services to industrial parks, retail sites and large residential developments across Sarasota County. The company marked the completion of the projects on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the grand opening of its new Sarasota Xfinity Store at 6511 S. Tamiami Tr.
“Access to advanced Internet and telecommunications services are crucial to Sarasota County’s continued growth,” said Joe Neunder, Vice Chair of the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners representing District 4. “Comcast’s investment in its local technology infrastructure will not only attract new businesses and help existing businesses grow and compete, but it will also help us continue to attract new residents and developments and, at the end of the day, have a positive impact on our overall quality of life.”
Through its network investments, Comcast has brought its advanced services proactively to a large number of sites in the county. Some major projects include:
- University Parkway and Business Boulevard.
- University Parkway and Deer Drive.
- I-75 and Fruitville Road.
- The residential area in Northport north of I-75.
These network investments, which reach everything from businesses and residential developments to houses of worship, give access to Comcast Business’ and Xfinity’s full suite of services, including Internet speeds up to 100 Gbps for commercial customers and faster than a gigabit for residential customers, as well as the ability to order installation of symmetrical 10 Gbps fiber connections to the premises.
Sarasota Xfinity Store grand opening.
The new Xfinity Store, and the first in the county, is another example of how Comcast is investing in Sarasota County. The 3,600-square-foot retail space gives customers the ability to experience Comcast Business’ and Xfinity’s residential products and services firsthand, including Storm-Ready Wi-Fi, a device that’s equipped with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out. Customers can also learn more about and check out all the latest phones, as well as streaming options. They can also pay bills, get answers to service- and account-related questions and return old equipment and pick up new equipment at the store. Customers can even book appointments in advance for their convenience.
“In addition to its long-term investments and presence in our community, the new Xfinity Store is a testament to the burgeoning retail and business climate in Sarasota,” said Dan Sidler, Vice President of CareerEdge and Economic Development for the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re more than a service provider. Comcast has been part of the fabric of Sarasota County for more than 50 years,” said Jeff Buzzelli, Comcast’s Florida Region Senior Vice President. “We not only invest in our technology, products, services and the customer experience, we invest in the communities we serve and in our people.”
Bridging the digital divide in Sarasota County communities.
Since 2010, Comcast has made more than $9 million in cash and in-kind contributions to Sarasota non-profits to support activities designed to help residents bridge the digital divide. One of those investments was the establishment of a Wi-Fi-connected “Lift Zone” at the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County. Lift Zones are safe spaces where children and adults can access the Internet to do schoolwork and build digital skills.
Comcast marked the opening of the Sarasota Xfinity Store with a donation of laptops to the United Way of South Sarasota County.
