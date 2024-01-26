Comcast Announces Completion of $22 Million in Technology Infrastructure Projects in Sarasota County and Celebrates Xfinity Store Grand Opening

Comcast today announced the completion of a three-year, $22 million group of projects designed to bring its Xfinity 10G Network and advanced telecommunications services to industrial parks, retail sites and large residential developments across Sarasota County. The company marked the completion of the projects on Saturday, January 20, at the grand opening of its new Sarasota Xfinity Store at 6511 S. Tamiami Tr.